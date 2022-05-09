«From June 15th summer without restrictions» – Corriere.it

from



The latest news of Monday 9 May

• There are 30,804 new infections from Covid 19 recorded in the last 24 hours in Italy, according to the bulletin of the Ministry of Health.



• Asian stock markets continue to decline: the tightening of anti-Covid restrictions in Shanghai feeds concerns about global economic growth and a possible recession.

• A new Covid alarm arrives from the US: between autumn and winter a new wave could hit America, causing up to 100 million new cases.

12:31 pm – Agenas, occupation of departments drops to 13%, 4 regions over 20% The burden of the pandemic on hospitals continues to drop. The percentage of beds in non-critical area wards occupied by patients with Covid-19 in Italy dropped by one point in 24 hours, dropping to 13% (a week ago it was 15%). And the regions that exceed the 20% threshold drop to four: they are Umbria (30%), Basilicata (26%), Calabria (22%), Abruzzo (22%). Instead, in the last 24 hours in Italy, the employment of intensive care units (a year ago it was 24%) by patients with Covid-19 stops at 4%. These are the data from the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas) of 8 May 2022, published today.

11:40 am – Discoveries in Italy genetic causes asymptomatic cases At least three rare genetic mutations are at the origin of asymptomatic cases of Covid-19. They act by weakening the genes involved in the activation processes of the immune system and their discovery, which took place in Italy, could pave the way for new diagnostic techniques and new therapies. Published in the journal Genetics in Medicine, the result is due to the Ceinge-Biotechnology group of Naples directed by Mario Capasso and Achille Iolascon, both professors of Medical Genetics at the Federico II University of Naples. The data is now available online to all researchers around the world.

11:38 am – Costa: after June 15th summer without restrictions The country and the government have chosen graduality to deal with the pandemic, in restrictive measures and easing, after two years on the part of citizens there is a different responsibility, in some situations they continue to wear masks, the time to give confidence to the Italians. After June 15th, I believe the conditions are in place to reach a summer without restrictions. The Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa said at 24 Mattino on Radio24. We trust – he added – that we are facing a new phase.