From June, first direct flight between Italy and Australia – Economy

Qantas, Australia’s leading airline, will launch an unprecedented direct link between Italy and Australia starting June 23, 2022, offering 3 weekly flights between Rome and Sydney (with a stopover in Perth), to meet the growing demand during the summertime. For the first time in the history of civil aviation, it will be possible to fly directly between Australia and Continental Europe, with a non-stop connection between Rome and Perth, the westernmost point of the Australian continent, in 15 hours and 45 minutes.

The strategic choice to serve Rome as the first and only point of Continental Europe is the result of a long collaboration between Qantas, Aeroporti di Roma and the main national institutions of the respective countries. “After the restrictions of recent years, now is the ideal time for Qantas to reinvigorate its international network and explore new market opportunities,” said Alan Joyce, CEO of Qantas Group.

“With great pride – declared Marco Troncone, CEO of Aeroporti di Roma – today we celebrate Italy as the landing country of the first direct flight ever from Australia to continental Europe. Rome and Italy thus give a great signal of confidence and recovery, confirming the attractiveness of the largest market in terms of volumes between Australia and Continental Europe, with approximately 500,000 passengers who flew between the two countries with an intermediate stop in 2019 “.

Passengers from Rome can also choose whether to continue on the same aircraft to Sydney or start their stay in Australia by visiting Perth. The connection will be operated by the Boeing 787/900 Dreamliner, a new generation aircraft specially configured by Qantas to offer services dedicated to an extended stay on board with a three-class cabin configuration with 42 seats in Business Class, 28 in Premium Economy and 166 in Economy Class for a total of 236 seats offered overall.

In addition to directly connecting Australia with Italy, the main market in the European Union in terms of passenger volumes, the choice of Rome will allow Qantas to interconnect its passengers to the main European destinations, including Athens, Barcelona, ​​Frankfurt, Nice, Madrid, Paris and 15 points in Italy such as Florence, Milan and Venice via Fiumicino, thanks to collaboration agreements with other partner airlines operating at the Rome airport.

“Since the borders reopened – says Joyce – we have immediately encountered a strong demand from our customers to discover new destinations. The resumption of traffic and the request for more connections following the pandemic has made it even more attractive and direct connections to and from Australia are desirable in a context in which we have learned to live with the virus and its variants “. “The new route – he adds – will bring new visitors to Australia by strengthening the domestic tourism industry. Australia enjoys a global reputation as a friendly, safe and attractive tourist destination, and by flying directly from Rome visitors will be able to experience it.” Australian spirit ‘even before arriving “.

“This important milestone is the result of a long collaboration between Qantas and Adr with the support of the National Institutions, and is only the beginning of a path that will strengthen the already relevant social and economic relations between Australia and Italy, facilitating the development of passenger and freight mobility in the near future “, says Troncone.