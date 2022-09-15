From ‘Jurassic Park’ to ‘The Irishman’: 11 Horrible Scenes That Almost Ruined Great Movies

It’s rare that a real movie deserves to be called “perfect.”

While the term is thrown around a lot in the movie world, how many movies actually make it through two hours without a single questionable aspect?

Not many.

Even great movies sometimes have a scene that doesn’t quite feel real, or a subplot that lets your attention wander a bit.

Since Star Wars: A New Hope until The Irishman by Martin Scorsese, there are plenty of stellar movies that could almost have been derailed by a vague scene.

Below is the list of The Independent of 11 bad scenes that came close to jeopardizing brilliant movies.

10 Cloverfield Lane

For most of its duration, 10 Cloverfield Lane is a tense and compelling psychological thriller, starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead as a young woman trapped in an underground bunker with John Goodman and John Gallagher Jr. who tell her that an alien attack wiped out the world above. We never know if Goodman’s sinister bunker dweller is telling the truth. Until the very end, that is, when the movie suddenly morphs into a full-fledged disaster movie. It’s nonetheless very well done, but almost unnecessarily ruined by the literal ending.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead in ’10 Cloverfield Lane’ (Paramount Pictures)

american sniper

Well, the problems with american sniper they go beyond a single silly scene. But for all its questionable politics, Clint Eastwood’s hit 2014 war drama was a slick, well-made movie. However, it has an amateur moment that took us by surprise. The scene, in which Bradley Cooper and Sienna Miller talk while holding a see-through baby that can be seen by miles to be fake, was widely mocked and remembered when the film was released.

Django Unchained

Django Unchained It’s a movie with some truly remarkable performances. There’s Christoph Waltz’s dentist-bounty hunter (a role that earned him a second Oscar), Leonardo DiCaprio’s obnoxious Calvin Candy, and, at the center of it all, a Jamie Foxx in one of his best performances. But there is a clear black sheep among the cast: Quentin Tarantino himself, who plays an Australian slaver. The director’s performance is horrible, so horrible, in fact, that if he had been on screen beyond his brief appearance, the entire film would have been in jeopardy.

jurassic park III

While it was obviously never going to be a copy of the original, jurassic park III was a pretty nice dinosaur game that puts all three of the movies to shame Jurassic World. Except, remember the scene with the talking velociraptor? It turned out to be a dream sequence, of course, but the brief moment of dino-talkativeness was so silly that he couldn’t help but be pulled out of people’s experience of seeing it.

Tea Leoni and William H Macy in ‘Jurassic Park III’

(Universal)

Kingsman: The Secret Service

there was something in Kingsman that really struck a chord with viewers; his bombastic and implausible spin on the spy genre seemed to evoke a bygone era of James Bond. The movie leaned quite a bit towards comedy, but the final scene, featuring a crude joke about anal sex, left many with a sour taste in their mouths.

Licorice Pizza

The last film of the master of There Will Be Blood, Paul Thomas Anderson, was quite divisive: for some, it was a great job; for others, the awkward support of an inappropriate relationship. However, there was one thing almost everyone agreed on. A scene featuring John Michael Higgins as a white restaurateur speaking to his wife in a grotesquely caricatured Japanese accent. It was intended to be a light-hearted anti-racist satire, but it felt like a bucket of cold water and turned some viewers away from the film altogether.

Alana Haim in ‘Licorice Pizza’ (Universal)

Let the Right One In

The Scandinavian coming-of-age horror film, Let the Right One In, It featured some pretty impressive visual effects in many of its scenes, with one glaring exception. A sequence in which Virginia (Ika Nord) is attacked by a room full of cats is rendered with such bad CGI that the whole thing looks like an absurd and tacky comedy. Fortunately, it doesn’t detract from the rest of the film, which endures as a haunting delight.

Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Return of the King It was an undeniable epic, full of memorable scenes and moments of true fantasy. The last half hour, though? I’m not so sure. The film’s maudlin epilogue was too long and dramatically inert: the scene with Frodo lying on the bed, as he greets his comrades one by one, is enough to make even the most loyal Tolkien glance impatiently at his watch. .

starwars

The re-release of the 1997 special edition of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, quickly became famous among fans of the franchise thanks to one scene in particular. With just a minor editing change, George Lucas managed to get Han Solo (Harrison Ford) to no longer shoot the scurrilous alien Greedo before he could shoot him first. At that point, a supposedly key piece of character building was lost. The controversial scene would spark a discussion that has raged among Star Wars fans for decades.

Greedo and Han Solo about to shoot each other in ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ (Disney/Lucas film)

The Dark Knight Rises

Christopher Nolan’s sequel to the much-loved superhero thriller, darkknight, it had a worse reception than its predecessor, and for good reason. But for most of his playing time, Dark Knight Rises is still a compelling game and packed with spectacle. The character of Talia al Ghul (Marion Cotillard), however, sadly never quite came together, and her limp, head-to-side death scene elicited more laughs than gasps.

The Irishman

Martin Scorsese’s 2018 gangster elegy was a slow-burn masterpiece, the director bringing together Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci. It was his first collaboration with Al Pacino. The actors were digitally aged down for much of the film, to portray their characters at various stages in their lives. It worked, more or less, but one scene, in which a seemingly young De Niro punches the man who pushed his daughter, was too much for CGI. There’s no hiding the fact that De Niro moves and fights like a man in his 70s. In a movie full of great and moving moments, this was an awkward thing to watch.