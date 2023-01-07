From Justin Bieber to Bad Bunny: the rudest reactions of the stars with their fans

Several celebrities have had altercations with their followers with whom they have not had the best attitude Fotoarte: (Jovani Pérez/Infobae)

The life and all activities of celebrities are followed by the international public, whether from singers or even actors, they usually have large numbers of fans who they admire. This means that a frequent practice is that when the artists go out on the streets and are seen by their fans, they are often approached to give an autograph or pose for photographs.

Werevertumorro mocked Bad Bunny after throwing a fan’s cell phone: “I’ve done it several times” The Puerto Rican pointed out that his actions were the result of feeling a lack of respect from the young woman who tried to take a picture with him.

However, over the years several incidents have been reported in which celebrities, upon entering a state of despair, become rude to people who follow them and have come to break cell phones, yell or create big scandals in order to don’t disturb them.

The Canadian, who has become a pop icon for songs like Baby, Beauty and a Beat, Love yourself either boyfriend has managed since its inception to captivate audiences, because although he is currently married to Hailey Bieber, many young women in the first decade of the 2000s melted at the possibility of seeing the young singer at least once in your life.

Rosca de reyes with the face of Bad Bunny, this is how this bakery went viral The musical phenomenon of Benito Martínez reached the traditional bread with which Mexicans celebrate the visit of kings to Jesus on January 6 according to the Bible

However, something that has crossed the media on various occasions has been the rude behavior that the famous usually have when he meets someone of his followers on the street

Justin Bieber spat at his fans (File)

One of the first times such an attitude shocked the world happened in 2013, when Bieber was 19 years old. was the diary Daily Mail who reported the moment the artist was caught spitting at his fans from a balcony in a Toronto hotel, where he was staying.

Why they compared Bárbara de Regil with Bad Bunny Users on social networks started a debate about the two celebrities

Although the interpreter shared from his account instagram a clip showing him fandom that congregated at that time and his reaction of emotion, the spit was what no one could forget.

Another of these controversial Bieber moments came out in 2016, when some believers they awaited the artist’s arrival at the Palau Sant Jordi venue in Barcelona where he would give a concert.

But, at the moment the Canadian’s car appeared, a young man approached the window where he was and Justin just punched him in the face. The disbelief of those present did not wait and the affected person showed before the cameras that his lip was bleeding after the encounter.

Another incident that came to light was in 2021, when the singer kicked out some fans who were waiting for him at the gates of his house.

The clip that quickly went viral on social networks shows the moment when Justin arrived at his home accompanied by his security team and a young woman asked him for a hug.

To this, the singer replied: “I heard you, this is my home, it is where I live and I do not appreciate that they are here. They can be wherever they want, but this is my home, you know, at the end of the night when you come home and want to relax, this is my place to do that,” he said. before entering your home.

In addition to violating Rihanna in 2009 and sending her to the hospital a year after they began their courtship, due to severe blows that he caused her; Chris Brown has had to confront the authorities on multiple occasions due to his aggressive attitudes and his fans have not been the exception.

In 2013, Brown starred in a mess in Washington D. C, because according to TMZ, argued with a man outside the W Hotel and hit him in the face. The rapper was arrested along with one of his security members.

The famous man has had to face justice multiple times (File)

Later, it was reported that the dispute would have started because two fans wanted to take a photo with Chris Brown and a couple of other men approached to get a photo. The artist would have apparently told them, “I ain’t into this shit*gay” and then he would have dropped the punch.

The victim presented the corresponding charges and declared that the singer had broken his nose. Similarly, she pointed out that there would be It was a homophobic attack.

The corresponding authorities determined that Brown should go to rehabilitation, but they ended up removing him from the center because he did not respect the rules of the site.

In 2017, the famous went viral again after attacking a photographer identified as Bennie L. Vines, who apparently wanted to take a picture of him in a Tampa nightclub. The person affected narrated at that time to TMZ that the hip hop artist punched him while he captured photos for doing his job.

Chris Brown has had to face justice on multiple occasions (REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo)

Vines filed charges against Chris Brown and in 2018 the singer was arrested after offering a concert at the Coral Sky Ampitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida.

On that occasion, the matter did not escalate, since Brown was released an hour later after posting bail of $2,000.

Even though Toby Maguire He is extremely loved for starring in some of the most remembered versions of spiderman, the actor has also earned a bad reputation for his treatment he usually gives to his fans.

It was in 2012, when a little-known facet of the singer appeared, because at the height of the superhero saga, the artist was approached by the media while he was in his car. However, on that occasion Maguire chose not to contain himself and began to insult everyone present in an extremely loud way.

Tobey is usually very reserved with his life (REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni)

In the clip, Tobey is heard repeatedly saying that he cannot see through the lights and that he is blinded by the situation, but seeing no improvement is when it exploded and, after opening the door of his car, he began to tell the reporters to get away from him at once for all.

In 2014, Molley Bloom, better known as The Princess of Poker, recounted in his autobiographical book that on one occasion Tobey apparently offered him a juicy tip of a thousand dollars, but the condition to receive it was that he would have to get on a chair and clap like a seal. This supposedly would only have seemed funny to the actor of spiderman, because others present like Matt Damon or Ben Affleck would not have followed suit.

The Puerto Rican, who has become one of the biggest reggaeton icons worldwide in recent years, began 2023 with one of the most prominent scandals in his career. This, after getting upset with a fan who tried take a picture with him.

The video, which quickly spread on social networks, shows the moment a young woman approaches the artist to take a selfie while the artist walks quietly.

Bad Bunny got mad at a fan and threw her phone on the floor

But the tension in the situation quickly escalated when suddenly, the singer of little fridge He took the phone from his fan and threw it without further ado into the sea.

The criticisms for the famous did not take long to appear and in his account of TwitterBad Bunny wrote: “The person who approaches me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect. Those who come to put a phone bastard in my face I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect and I will treat it likewise”.

Keep reading:

Serious complaint against Wanda Nara in Punta del Este: “Don’t come near me, filthy”

Oriana Sabatini’s change of look that aroused all kinds of comments

The fun challenge of Luisana and Darío Lopilato minutes before the first performance of Married with children