From Justin Bieber to Billie Eilish: the 2022 Grammy nominations

The names of the musicians have been announced in nomination for the 64th edition of the Grammy Awards whose ceremony will take place on January 31, 2022. They can enter nominations albums and songs released in the period from 1 September 2020 to 30 September 2021.

Among the artists nominated for the 64th “music’s biggest night”, Justin Bieber with eight nominations, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo with seven nominations each are among those who they will compete for the highest number of prizes. But it is Jon Batiste to lead the nominations with 11 nominations received thanks to his solo album, “We Are”, and for his work on the soundtrack of Pixar’s “Soul”.

In the “Album of the Year” category, Batiste’s record is in contention alongside Bieber’s “Justice”, HER’s “Back of My Mind”, Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever”, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour”, Lil Nas X’s “Montero”, ” Planet Her “by Doja Cat,” Evermore “by Taylor Swift,” Donda “by Kanye West and” Love for Sale “by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.

For the “Song of the Year” categoryinstead, they will compete for the “Bad Habits” award by Ed Sheeran, “A Beautiful Noise” by Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile, “Drivers License” by Olivia Rodrigo, “Fight for You” by HER, “Happier Than Ever” by Eilish , “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat and SZA, “Leave the Door Open” by Silk Sonic, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X, “Peaches” by Bieber, “Caesar and Giveon and Right on Time “by Carlile.

Like “Best New Artist”, in contention there are Olivia Rodrigo, The Kid Laroi, rapper Saweetie and British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks, as well as Japanese Breakfast, Arooj Aftab, Baby Keem, Glass Animals, Jimmie Allen and Finneas (Billie Eilish’s brother and collaborator, with her in the cover photo at the 63rd edition of the Grammys).

With the nominations of the next edition of the Grammys Jay-Z becomes the most nominated artist at “music’s biggest night” of all time, beating Quincy Jones and bringing his total to 83.

