From Justin Bieber to Selena Gomez, here are 5 worst celebs first dates (part 2)

A few days ago, on Twitter, the news appeared that the first date between Camila Morrone and Leonardo Di Caprio had been a complete disaster. The story was spread that he forced her to watch some movies of Star Wars, saga he loves. Then it turned out to be fake news, but in my opinion not so far from reality because the model, in the rare interviews she gives, said that she would like to have a lot more worldly life with her boyfriend, instead they often stay at home to watch old movies . In short, no one is saved from these types of dates, not even celebrities.

Here you are the 5 worst first dates of celebs

JUSTIN BIEBER

Although it happened when Justin he was little more than 16 years old, the memory of the fool seems not to have faded yet. At the time, he had organized the most classic of first dates with a girl he liked very much: dinner in an Italian restaurant. Taken by nervousness or emotion, carelessly, he threw a whole plate of spaghetti at her. She never got offended again. Understandable, huh.

CAMILA CABELLO

Also for Camila another great classic of appointments: cinema. Her date at the time had led her, surprisingly, to see a horror movie. “Maybe he thought that, by frightening me, I would cling to him and therefore we would be closer,” said the singer. Instead she she covered her eyes all the time, putting her head under one of the blankets available in the room, and then she wanted to go home immediately. Take notes: no horror on a first date.

EMMA WATSON

The Harry Potter actress found herself dating the worst kind of person: the vain. Some time ago, as she told herself, she went to dinner with this guy who did nothing but repeat to her that it was impossible for him to be friends or have a relationship with an ugly or fat person. “I immediately understood – he said – that he was a real fool and I never called him back”. And I hope the other girls he dated did the same.

DYLAN SPROUSE

Our Dylan admitted to sweating a lot in situations where he is nervous. He didn’t take this into account when deciding what to wear for a first date with a girl he liked, he chose a light green shirt. Before long, he found himself having a giant halo in his armpits. He was very embarrassed, she too. Result? Obviously they never saw each other again. For the next few times: a nice black sweatshirt!

SELENA GOMEZ

The actress and singer ‘s first disastrous date was with her ex Nick Jonas. They had gone out for a simple walk together Central Park when all of a sudden the paparazzi popped up. Like this Nick, with the intention of not making their relationship public, he immediately walked away from her, leaving her alone. “I found myself alone in Central Park with him walking meters away from me. Totally meaningless since it was clear that we were there together ». Fortunately, it did not affect the chances of getting to know each other better.