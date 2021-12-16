From Juventus to the capital: renewal and immediate hit

The January transfer market can see a transfer by Juventus: the player says goodbye to Turin but remains in Serie A

There A league is preparing to live a new day that can bring important implications also as regards the top part of the ranking. With AC Milan struggling in recent weeks and facing Napoli, Inter could have an easy life at Salernitana while the Juventus will fly to Bologna, against Mihajlovic’s team. From the field to the transfer market, the bianconeri are considering a farewell in the coming weeks.

There ‘Old lady’ has the need to thin out the squad available to Massimiliano Merry to make room for new grafts, in January. One of the probable starters is certainly Daniele Rugani who, with the Juventus team, struggling to find space and wants to play continuously. The Tuscan central is due to expire in 2023 and could say goodbye to Juventus, though remaining in Serie A starting next January.

Goodbye Juventus, Rugani remains in Serie A

4 appearances and only 188 ′ on the field for Rugani under Allegri’s orders. That’s why the 27-year-old defender can concretely represent Claudio Lotito’s first ‘gift’ of 2022 to Maurizio Sarri. The now announced renewal of the Biancoceleste coach will therefore bring with it a new blow to the delight of Sarri.

With Luiz Felipe expiring in June 2022, Lazio’s priority is to protect themselves and Rugani would represent the perfect profile, given that the coach has known him well since the time of Empoli.

Situation being defined, with Rugani to Lazio which is much more than an idea: the central protagonist on the Turin-Rome axis.