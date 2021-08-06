From Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Vivienne Westwood: the 25 most influential women of 2021

From women on the front line in the fight against Covid, to innovators, each committed to bringing progress in her sector, to activists who are fighting for a fairer and more just future: these are the profiles of the twenty-five personalities selected by Vogue UK as the most influential of 2021. They have very different commitments but they are united by the drive to trigger change from the present, to the point of having shaped and continue to shape the year we live. The September issue of the British magazine will tell the story of the twenty-five figures from which to take inspiration, captured by the goal of the photographer Paul Wetherell and under the supervision of stylist Julia Brenard. Let’s find out together.

Vivienne Westwood

Eighty years and do not feel them. The rebellious and transgressive spirit, with a high rate of style, is unchanged in the British designer, who in 2021 celebrated the 50th birthday of his acclaimed brand. Vivienne Westwood is one of the icons selected by Vogue, for her role as a fashion designer and her involvement in causes that go beyond fashion, such as pacifism and the environmental struggle that she has always carried out. How much do we like it with knee-colored socks, hippy crown, t-shirts in the skirt and sneakers?

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge is increasingly configured as a queen in the making and likes it very much, all over the world, for her look choices as successful as they are democratic and never ‘wasteful’. In fact, it was she who ‘cleared’ the recycling of clothes by the royals. She is also the promoter of various charitable activities: Kate cares above all about the protection of children, the first phase of life, the right to education of children, considered as the actors of the future.

Meghan Markle

Although Megxit does not stop being topical and Meghan Markle’s popularity has suffered some damage compared to her debuts alongside Prince Harry, the new forty-year-old is among the most influential personalities of 2021 for philanthropic commitment and the promotion of equality. Having become a mother for the second time with the birth of little Lillibet, the Duchess of Sussex also wrote the children’s book ‘The Bench’ and signed agreements with Spotify and Netflix.

Kate Winslet

As if she were not already esteemed as a deep and talented actress, Kate Winslet, 45, is gaining more and more acclaim thanks to her messages of normalization of the female body. From the story of her experiences of body shaming – even before the concept existed as we understand it today, since the days of ‘Titanic’ – to her battles against the retouching of wrinkles or belly rolls, often imposed by productions, Kate Winslet is a champion of acceptance.

Phoebe Dynevor

It was one of the revelations of the year. Phoebe Dynevor is the protagonist of the very successful series ‘Bridgerton’ and with her angelic face has conquered not only the small screens but also the fashion world. Twenty-six years old, a native of Manchester, is only at the beginning of a career that is expected to be brilliant. Dressed louis vuitton for the service on Vogue UK, Phoebe said she was honored, on Instagram, to have been included among the twenty-five most influential women.

The other women in the ranking

Cassandra Russell, head of Tiktok’s Fashion, Luxury & Retail Brand Partnerships business

Charlie Martinpilot

Charlotte Mensah, Hairstylist

Debbie Hewitt, president of The Football Association

Emerald Fennell, screenwriter and director

Emma Paterson, literary agent

FKA Twigsmusician

Jade Fadojutimiartist

Jane Fraser, CEO of Citigroup

Joanne Anderson, Mayor of Liverpool

Joeli Brearley, founder and CEO of Pregnant Then Screwed

Kate Bingham, head of the UK Vaccine Taskforce

Margot Hendersonchef

Marina Hydejournalist

Nicholas Sturgeon, Premier of Scotland

Priya Ahluwalia, fashion designer

Rosamund Kissi-debrahactivist

Knowbut Sara, founder of Everyone’s Invited

Sulinna Ong, Spotify National Director

Zara Mohammed, secretary-general of The Muslim Council Of Britain