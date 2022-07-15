From Kendall Jenner to Bella Hadid: these are the highest paid models in the world in 2022

She is the most famous and reputed women in one of the industries that moves the world with millions. In part, thanks to them, the big brands manage to record important figures in their annual profits after uploading them to their catwalks or choosing them as the faces of their different campaigns. This, in turn, makes them authentic generational icons that opens the doors of many other industries and gives them a power of prescription that makes the monetary machinery not stop working.

Therefore, to earn the position of the highest paid models in the world It is not enough just to get on many catwalks or do many campaigns -which also benefits-, but the empire around a name does not stop growing. In fact, the leading names are less and less linked to what is traditionally associated with a model and their millionaire earnings come from their role as businesswomen and celebrities.

Kendall Jenner – 40 million

Kendall Jenner at the Off-White Fall/Winter 2022/2023 Show at Paris Fashion Week

Since 2017 snatched the first position of the highest paid model in the world from Gisele Bündchen (which he had held for 15 years), Kendall Jenner has not moved from there. And is not for less. Kim Kardashian’s sister has been famous since she was 10 years old thanks to ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’, which has allowed her to tame a good fortune ever since. His leap into the world of modeling gave him the opportunity, over the years, to sign contracts with the most important brands and this 2022 has been no less: Givenchy, Messika, Michael Kors, Jacquemus… to which are added a good number of magazine covers.

But not only the world of fashion is what counts, and it is that beyond this industry, Kendall Jenner treasures good earnings. This is the case, on the one hand, of the family reality show, ‘The Kardashians’ for Disney+; its brand of tequila, 818; or his long-term contract with Moon, an oral care brand. To this was also recently added her role as Creative Director of FWRD or a second collaboration with her sister’s firm Kylie Cosmetics. All this has made Kris Jenner’s daughter write down a total of 40 million in assets this year.

Chrissy Teigen – 39 million

Chrissy Teigen and her look on the 2020 Grammy red carpet

The case of Chrissy Teigen is one of those examples of models turned celebrities whose earnings come from everywhere except the fashion industry.. John Legend’s wife has managed to become a very followed woman on social networks, through which she advertises her different businesses: her comedy show ‘Chrissy’s Court’; her brand related to the world of cooking, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen; as well as some other advertising on networks or photo sessions for publications.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley – 32 million

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in a silver dress with a neckline at the British Fashion Awards 2019

The Rosie Huntington-Whiteley case is very similar to the aforementioned Teigen case.. The British became one of the most acclaimed models in the world in a matter of a few years of career, she was even a Victoria’s Secret angel for a couple of years. After this, she got the opportunity to make her first steps in the world of cinema by participating in films such as the ‘Transformers’ saga, which allowed her become the celebrity you are today. Now, her work as a model is few, but in the business world she has been growing with her own beauty line; or different collaborations with clothing brands, all coined under her own name.

Adriana Lima – 31 million

Adriana Lima from Etro at the premiere of ‘Dune’ at the 2021 Venice Film Festival

Adriana Lima is pregnant right now, but this has not been a reason to stop working to take a break. In fact, We have seen her get on different catwalks like Alexander Wang wearing a tummy. But that was not all. She recently announced her new job as a global ambassador for Dog Pound, a well-known personal training center that she attends herself. She also a collaboration with the firm Waterdrop; as well as a good number of magazine covers and collaborations with firms.

Cara Delevingne – 20 million

Cara Delevingne at the MET Gala 2022

Cara Delevingne returned sporadically to the catwalks in the last parade of Ami Paris, but the truth is that the frenetic pace of this industry is not something that goes with it much. In recent months she has collaborated with Puma; it has become the image of the world’s first electric watercraft; she along with her sister, from the Della Vite wine firm… to which some roles as an actress are also added. This is the case of ‘Only Murders’, the last Hulu series in which she appears alongside Selena Gomez.

Gigi Hadid – 20 million

Gigi Hadid walking the runway for Coperni at Paris Fashion Week

It’s hard to believe that you have to get to number six to find one of the Hadid sisters, the two characters now most in demand in the industry. And it is that they unlike the rest, these are much more focused on the world of fashion. Gigi Hadid has paraded for practically all firms in recent seasons; She has been the face of H & M, Versace, Moschino, Ralph Lauren… and, moreover, very soon she will premiere the second season of ‘Next in Fashion’, a fashion talent show for Netflix that she will present together with Tan France.

Bella Hadid – 19 million

Bella Hadid in Gucci at Cannes 2022

The same thing happens to her sister Bella. It has been the image and has paraded in recent months for practically all the firms in the world. Of course, the profits from the Fashion Weeks last March 2022, for example, used all their profits to alleviate the damage caused by the war in Ukraine. Another of the model’s earnings is her energy drink firm Kin Euphoticsof which she is co-founder.

Joan Smalls – 19 million

Look 40 (Joan Smalls) from Moschino’s fall/winter 2021/2022 collection

Joan Smalls is another one of those self-made models. In the 2010s she managed to become one of the most sought-after models in the industry. along with others like Karlie Kloss, which also gave her great media notoriety. Since then, there is rarely a season that she does not star in a campaign or climb on the most important catwalks in the world.

Liu Wen – 19 million

Liu Wen in oriental lingerie at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

She has become one of the most important Asian models in the world. In fact, she was one of the first to walk on the Victoria’s Secret catwalk. Her eternal youth (she is 34 years old) has meant that her frenetic pace has never waned, starring for example in this 2022 campaign for Gucci as well as several covers for Vogue and other headers.

Doutzen Kroes – 18 million

Doutzen Kroes dressed in Giambattista Valli on the red carpet of the 2019 MET Gala

Doutzen Kroes is one of those models with a long career that has established her as one of the supermodels in the industry.. His first jobs were done more than 18 years ago, for which he adds countless campaigns and parades to his back. Perhaps her profile in recent years has been lower, participating in the occasional parade, fashion headlines and campaigns, which has not been an impediment to entering this sought-after list.