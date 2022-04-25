From Kering to Destree, the six fashion news you need to know

To make sure you have all the cards in hand, FashionUnited has concocted a catch-up session for you. A look back at the most significant news from the past week.

Kering records higher revenue in the first quarter of 2022

As most countries move into a post-covid era and try to recover from these two years, China and other countries in Asia find themselves in lockdown again with a surge in cases. A situation that creates an uncertain climate for luxury brands, in particular the Kering group, which despite everything recorded sustained growth in the first quarter of 2022. Continue reading.

The luxury sector continues to grow despite the war in Ukraine and inflation

War in Ukraine, inflation, confinements in China: the news does not seem to have affected the results of the luxury sector, whose sales continued to progress in the first quarter of 2022 after an excellent year in 2021. Continue reading.

With more than 5,000 new jobs created in 2021, the leather goods sector has big ambitions

According to a study carried out by the monitoring firm Trendeo, the leather goods industry is one of the main job-providing sectors in France. The sector has shown strong momentum in terms of employment in recent years and presents its ambitions in a white paper. Continue reading.

The positive impact of the second hand on the environment, according to Vestiaire Collective

Second-hand fashion platforms have a positive impact on the environment. This is revealed by Vestiaire Collective in its Impact Report, a study carried out in collaboration with PWC. Continue reading.

Bernard Arnault will be able to remain CEO of LVMH until his 80th birthday

The CEO of LVMH Bernard Arnault, 73, will be able to remain general manager of the group until his 80th birthday, according to a vote Thursday of the general assembly of the world number one in luxury. Continue reading.

Destree conducts an all-female fundraiser including Beyoncé and Rihanna

Created in 2016 by Géraldine Guyot and Laetitia Lumbroso, the French accessories brand Destree has just raised funds exclusively from women, including Beyoncé, Rihanna and Gisele Bündchen. Information revealed by WWD magazine. Continue reading.