from Kessie to Dybala, what’s going to happen

First the midnight toast and then the total revolution in Serie A. The whole market changes: from New Year’s Eve in our league as many as 111 players will enter the “free semester” and will be able to negotiate or enter into preliminary agreements, subject to written information to the club they belong to, with other clubs. There are Paulo Dybala (28) of Juventus, Franck Kessie (25) of Milan whose distance between supply and demand is still large (2 million net), but also Lorenzo Insigne (30) of Napoli, ended up in Toronto’s crosshairs and as well Andrea Belotti (28), or two elements of the national team that in a few months will have to win the definitive pass for the next World Cup. All this, without counting the “phenomena” of the foreign championships in search of a new jersey, from Kylian Mbappé (23) of the Psg, up to Paul Pogba (28) of United, without forgetting Matthias Ginter (27), a defender who has already made it known to Borussia Monchengladbach that he does not want to extend his experience with the Lower Rhine club and on which the Nerazzurri ad Marotta has already set his eyes in perspective.

Juve, not just Dybala: here are the other players in the balance

Juventus with the new to Arrivabene has already made it known that it has to wait for the February Board of Directors to talk about the future, and therefore, in addition to that of Paulo Dybala, it has frozen for now the renewals of Federico Bernardeschi (27), Mattia De Sciglio (29), Mattia Perin (29) and Juan Cuadrado (33).

Milan, Romagnoli must decide

At home, Milan expects above all to know the decision of Alessio Romagnoli (26). He has been offered a new contract, with half the figures compared to the past, and now he must be the one to break the silence, while the club continues to look around to be ready.

Inter, many doubts and the Brozovic plug

Inter would like to hold back Marcelo Brozovic (29): the gap between the requests of the two parties would also have narrowed, while the situation linked to Ivan Perisic (32). The Croatian had always made it clear that his dream would have been to end his career in Germany: the negotiations, in short, up to now, have never actually started and this is what we will work on from here on out. You will be free to zero shortly as well Matias Vecino (30), provided that it is not given in this window to avoid the joke of the release. There is the Rome hypothesis.

Naples, in addition to Insigne what do you do with Ospina, Mertens and Ghoulam?

Napoli, in addition to Insigne question, must decide whether to exercise the option to extend another year with Dries Mertens (34), while it risks saluting to zero either David Ospina (33) and Faouzi Ghoulam (30).

Atalanta, it will be goodbye to Ilicic

Atalanta is about to see the association with Josip Ilicic (33), while he will have to decide whether to continue with Marco Sportiello (29), deputy Musso.

Rome and Lazio, time for choices

In Rome, Mourinho will say the latest on Henrikh Mkhitaryan (32). To Lazio, Pepe Reina (39) will automatically release himself in case of non-qualification in the international field, as well as he will greet Thomas Strakosha (26): there is in the balance Luiz Felipe (24) and you will have to talk again with Patric (28).

Fiorentina, the Callejon and Saponara junction

There is also doubt José Callejon (34) from Fiorentina: the club has an option in their favor to extend the contract but has yet to decide what to do. Also Riccardo Saponara (30) waits to understand if he will have to find a different solution in June or if he can continue to wear the purple shirt again. The situation is different for Giacomo Bonaventura (32), whose agreement will be extended shortly in the meantime until 2023.

Zero parameters, opportunities abroad

Abroad, the opportunity stands out above all Ousmane Dembélé (24), striker today at Barcelona who asked for a shower of millions of salary to stay in the blaugrana: from a free transfer his name is linked to PSG and Juve. He will not renew with the Germans of the ‘Gladbach either Denis Zakaria (25), a defender on whom the attentions of several top European clubs, including Roma, are focusing, while on Sandar Azmoun (26), a striker who arrived at the end of his adventure with the Russians of Zenit, in the summer, could end up at Lyon.