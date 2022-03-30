From Kevin Costner to Kevin Bacon: 15 Actors Who Have Their Own Bands

James 9 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 49 Views

Many actors have tried to make it big in both Hollywood and music. Few have been successful. Other actors haven’t taken it too seriously; they have their own bands and are happy playing. Some actors enjoy hitting the stage while filming their next blockbuster.

From Kevin Costner to Kevin Bacon, here are 15 actors who enjoy having a side gig playing in their own bands. For this list, we omit actors who have solo music careers, like Scarlett Johanssen, Jeff Bridges, and Michael J. Fox, for example.)

Source link

About James

Check Also

Julia Fox scares with a bag made of human hair

When we talk about Julie Fox It is to give a surprising news and, this …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved