From Kevin Costner to Kevin Bacon: 15 Actors Who Have Their Own Bands

Many actors have tried to make it big in both Hollywood and music. Few have been successful. Other actors haven’t taken it too seriously; they have their own bands and are happy playing. Some actors enjoy hitting the stage while filming their next blockbuster.

From Kevin Costner to Kevin Bacon, here are 15 actors who enjoy having a side gig playing in their own bands. For this list, we omit actors who have solo music careers, like Scarlett Johanssen, Jeff Bridges, and Michael J. Fox, for example.)

15. Kevin Costner – Modern West

the yellow stone The actor formed Kevin Costner & Modern West in 2008. According to Spin, the country-rock band quickly put out four albums. They have toured and performed at many racing events. The band also recorded albums related to Costner’s acting projects. In 2012, the band provided the soundtrack for Costner’s Hatfields and McCoys. Costner recently recorded tales of yellowstone about your yellow stone character, John Dutton.

14. Kevin Bacon-The Bacon Brothers and more

Kevin Bacon and his brother Michael formed The Bacon Brothers in 1995. According to their site, they have released 10 albums in 23 years. The duo enjoy performing a mix of country, soul and folk.

13. Ryan Gosling – Dead Man’s Bones

Ryan Gosling and his friend Zach Shields formed the indie-rock band Dead Man’s Bones in 2007. According to ET, they met when Gosling was dating Rachel McAdams and Shields was dating her sister Kayleen. They released their self-titled album in 2009. Sometimes the crazy stupid love The actor used the alias Baby Goose.

12. Russell Crowe – 30 odd feet of grunts

gosling’s the good guys The co-star, Russell Crowe, is also in a band. He performed with 30 Odd Foot of Grunts from 1992 to 2005. He likes to play country, blues, and rock. Crowe also writes most of his original work. In 2005 they disbanded and Crowe recorded and performed with The Ordinary Fear of God.

11. Jason Schwartzman – Ghost Planet

Jason Schwartzman was once the drummer for Phantom Planet. They are famous for “California,” which became the show’s theme song of the early 2000s. the oc. Schwartzman joined the band during its founding in 1994, but left in 2004 to pursue acting.

10. Zoe Deschanel-Her and Her

the new girl The actor has had a more successful career in music than other actors who have made the journey. It was all thanks to Deschanel Elf. She and M. Ward formed She & Him in 2006 after M. Ward heard her sing in the Christmas movie. Since then, they have released six albums and a Christmas album.

9. Keanu Reeves-Dogstar

It’s easy to imagine Keanu Reeves in a ’90s grunge band because he was in a 1990s grunge band, Dogstar. The band formed after Reeves met drummer Robert Mailhouse in a supermarket. Reeves played bass. He told GQ: “I guess it would have helped if our band was better.” They once played a Grateful Dead cover at Milwaukee Metal Fest and the crowd hated them.

8. Zoë Kravitz-Lolawolf

Like father Like Son. the batman The actress pursued a music career just like her father, Lenny Kravitz. Kravitz formed Lolawolf, named after her half-siblings Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, children of her mother Lisa Bonet and her stepfather Jason Momoa, with Jimmy Giannopoulos in 2013. her debut album , Take it easyremoved in 2014. Sensitivity it arrived in 2020.

7. Jared Leto-30 Seconds to Mars

Jared Leto is another celebrity who has juggled music and acting and has been successful at both. Leto and his brother Shannon formed 30 Seconds to Mars in 1998. They have released five studio albums and sold more than 15 million records worldwide.

6. Michael Shannon-Corporal

the form of water The actor formed his band Corporal in 2002. However, they didn’t release their self-titled album until 2010. The album contains two versions of a song called “Obama,” which supported Barack Obama’s re-election.

5. Jack Black Tenacious D

Jack Black couldn’t live without music. So it’s no surprise that he has a rock band, even a comedy one. He formed Tenacious D with Kyle Gass in 1994. They became popular in 1999 due to their self-titled TV show.

4. Billy Bob Thornton-The Boxmasters

Academy Award-winning actor Billy Bob Thornton has played in many bands over the years, but The Boxmasters is one of his most successful. He formed the band with JD Andrew in 2007. They have released eleven albums with one due out on April 15, 2022.

3. Jada Pinkett-Smith Wicked Wisdom

Jada Pinkett-Smith formed the metal band (you read that right) Wicked Wisdom in 2002. She performs under the stage name “Jada Koren.” The band released two albums, My story (2004) and wicked wisdom (2006). They opened for Britney Spears in 2004. The band also performed at Ozzfest in 2005, drawing death threats from fans who weren’t too happy with their appearance.

2. Michael Cera-The Long Goodbye

June Actor Michael Cera formed The Long Goodbye with his Clark and Michael co-star Clark Duke and drummer Christian Buenaventura. The band has released music on their MySpace page.

1. Johnny Depp-Vampires of Hollywood

Johnny Depp’s first love wasn’t acting; he was a musician. As a teenager, he intended to become a rock star, but he gave up the guitar for a script when it turned out to be difficult. His first band was The Kids, and in the 1990s he joined P, with Butthole Surfers singer Gibby Haynes, Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, and Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones. .

However, his current band is as much a supergroup. Depp formed the Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry in 2015. They have two albums, both featuring songs co-written by Depp, and have embarked on two world tours.

Some actors want to be musicians, just like some musicians want to be actors. It doesn’t always work out, but these 15 actors have fun in their bands, whether they sell millions of records or not.

