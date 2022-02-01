From Kim Kardashian to Justin Bieber, a parterre of stars for Balenciaga’s adv

A shot of the Balenciaga campaign with Kim Kardashian (credits: Stef Mitchell, courtesy of Balenciaga)



Balenciaga calls the jet-set of fashion and entertainment to report for its new campaign, intending to remain in the Olympus of the most-wanted houses (see MFF of 26 January). Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Isabelle Huppert, Tommy Blue And Marie-Agnès Diene: they are the ones posing for the photographer Stef Mitchell, giving life to a series of shots that will be gradually disclosed in the coming weeks. In an unconventional twist, however, the stars will be immortalized in their homes or in the most intimate and personal places for them. Kim Kardashian in her home in Calabasas, Isabelle Huppert in her Parisian maison as the model Tommy Blue, while Marie-Agnès Diene in her studio. Singer Justin Bieber will instead pose in his favorite Los Angeles studio.

To dress the stars are some of Balenciaga’s most iconic pieces, such as the Triple S or the Hourglass bag. Then there are ready-to-wear items such as oversized T-shirts and hoodies, or stretch pants and bodysuits, while boots, earrings and sunglasses complete the looks. The idea of ​​a timeless collection is highlighted, consisting of garments that do not go out of fashion from one season to another, but which remain an integral part of the wardrobe. (All rights reserved)