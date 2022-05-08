From Kim Kardashian to Tom Brady: A look back at the Kentucky Derby

Nearly 150 years ago, the Kentucky Derby began and will continue its legacy this weekend in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Kentucky Derby is an annual horse race that many attend to bet on their favorite horse in hopes of being crowned the winner of the Derby. The Derby is different from many sporting events because of the formal attire, especially the unique hats.

As stated on the Kentucky Derby website: “Wearing a hat to the Kentucky Derby is believed to bring good luck! The long-established fashion was started by women, however, in recent years, many men have taken part in the tradition as well.”

“Generally speaking, women wear wide-brimmed ‘Southern Belle’-inspired Kentucky Derby hats. Hats can be decorated with flowers, feathers, bows and ribbons of any color to express creativity and individuality,” the site continued.

news week Take a look at the celebrity fashions that were on display at the Kentucky Derby in years past.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner

Kim Kardashian along with her mother, Kris Jenner, attended the 135th Kentucky Derby. The mother-daughter duo wear white dresses and hats to match their outfits.

queen elizabeth and prince Philip

On May 5, 2007, Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, attended the race. Prince Philip wore a suit while Queen Elizabeth wore a green button-down jacket and green hat with a sparkly pink top and now.

gabrielle union

Gabrielle Union was seen on the red carpet at the 134th Annual Kentucky Derby wearing a blue dress, black heels and a black hat.

Tom Brady

Football star Tom Brady is no stranger to the Kentucky Derby, having been to multiple events. In the photo above, Brady attends Derby 137 wearing a hat, sunglasses, and a black and white checkered jacket.

Zoe Saldana

Avatar Y Guardians of the Galaxy Actress Zoe Saldana was seen at the 133rd annual Kentucky Derby on May 7, 2007 wearing a white dress and periwinkle hat.

Joey Fatone

Former *NSYNC member Joey Fatone has been to many a Kentucky Derby and recently posted on social media that he will be attending this year’s sporting event.

He shared a video on Instagram with the caption “Derby Weekend!!” while she was in a restaurant with her daughter.

“It’s my 20th year, I think, coming to the Kentucky Derby,” he said.

Kentucky Derby coverage begins Saturday, May 7 on NBC, NBC Sports and broadcast on Peacock.