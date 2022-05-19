From Kim K’s dress to Blake Lively’s, here are the best looks spotted on the red carpet

The first Monday in May has a special place in our calendar, and for good reason! After being canceled in 2020 and reorganized in 2021 because of the pandemic, the Met Gala 2022 returned to its usual slot this year. Organized at Metropolitan Museum of Art (MET), fashion’s flagship event last night (Monday May 2) welcomed an array of global stars who walked the red carpet to celebrate the new theme for the most anticipated fashion night of the year. Between extravagant looks and fundraising, Deavita.fr takes stock of the 2022 edition of the East Coast Oscars.

All about the Gilded Glamor Met Gala 2022

Have you noticed it? On Instagram, all the starlets are currently in New York! And with good reason, because the most important fashion evening of the year is back! After two years of the pandemic, the Met Gala 2022 was held again last night, May 2, in the most populous city in the world. Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Cara Delevingne, Katy Perry and Blake Lively, alongside her husband Rayon Reynolds, were just a few of the personalities who made the guest list. We tell you everything we know!

By the way, what is the Met Gala?

For those of you who don’t know, the Met Gala isn’t just a red carpet. Every first Monday of May, an appointment is given to the MET for the world’s celebrities to participate in raising funds for the Costume Institute (the largest costume archive in the world). However, the evening is best known for the sap battle between our favorite stars on the red steps. The winners are normally those dressed in the most beautiful thematic dress. So what was the theme for 2022? And what happens once the guests have finished posing in front of an audience of photographers from all over the world?

What was the theme of the evening this year?

After the 2021 theme (In America: A Lexicon of Fashion), the Met Gala 2022 imposes on its guests a suite entitled In America: An Anthology of Fashion. The dress code Gilded Glamour, White Tie referred to the American Golden Age. Bustier corset, dress, blazer, tie… everything is dressed in white. The outfits of the stars seen last night were very similar to those of the series The Gilded Age. It remains to be seen whether all the guests respected the theme or whether some gave free rein to their imagination.

Who were the guests of the Met Gala 2022?

Apart from the co-hosts that you will discover in the next paragraph, this year, we counted around 400 guests. They were all carefully sorted by Anna Wintour and put together on a secret list. And although the presence of certain personalities like Rihanna has been the subject of speculation, that of Sofia Ford Coppola and Martin Scorsese is strongly required, since they are among the directors creating the stagings in the halls of the Museum of fashion night. The big disappointment this year? Zendaya and Rihanna skip the 2022 edition.

What about the program for the flagship fashion event?

Typically, the Met Gala is hosted by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and Instagram executive Adam Mosseri. Last month, they revealed the names of the co-chairs of the evening who would succeed Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish and Naomi Osaka. This year, four personalities had the difficult task of setting the tone for the evening: Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin Manuel-Miranda. Sublime, the actress of gossip girl wore a 2-in-1 strapless dress designed by Versace and paired with long satin opera gloves. A look inspired by the Statue of Liberty that caught everyone’s eye. And while there’s never a bad day for Blake Lively’s hair, a delicate crown of jewels shone on her head and complemented the train of her tiered dress.

Review in pictures of the best looks spotted at the Met Gala 2022

Extravagant looks, dazzling smiles and world stars, welcome to the red carpet of the Met Gala 2022 which is worth gold! From Kim Kardashian in one of Marilyn Monroe’s dresses to Blake Lively in Versace, here are the most striking silhouettes from the most anticipated fashion evening of the year. Just eight months after Kim K shocked the world in a total black look by Balenciaga, Kanye West’s ex-love dares the singer’s iconic dress. Happy Birthday Mr. President and demonstrates express weight loss next to her new pal. Focus!

At the Met Gala, Hailey Bieber paid tribute to Jerry Hall with a white satin dress

Ethnic accessories were on the agenda at the Met Gala 2022