From Koulibaly to Aboubakar, the top 11 of the Africa Cup | First page

A historic victory. Senegal beat Egypt on penalties and for the first time in history won the Africa Cup. A success that breaks a curse, with the Lions of Teranga who had lost in the final in 2002 and 2019, again with Aliou Cissé (first player then coach). Decisive Mané, elected best player of the tournament, who won the challenge in the match against his team-mate at Liverpool Salah. Egypt does not succeed in the enterprise of conquering the eighth triumph in its historydespite the parades of a superman version of Gabaski. Having arrived in Cameroon as a reserve goalkeeper, the 33-year-old from Zamalek after the injury of the owner El Shenawy was able to exploit the chance, eliminating with his saves Ivory Coast and the hosts of Cameroon and keeping in view in the final the Pharaohs with at least three saves.

