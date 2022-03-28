From Kristen Stewart’s kiss to her girlfriend to Ariana DeBose’s speech: the most ‘queer’ Oscars in history | Celebrities, VIPs

Although slowly, diversity is beginning to make its way into the Oscars. To the awards for best direction for Jane Campion for the power of the dog (third woman in history to achieve it) or best film for CODA (a film about a deaf family), several advances in LGTBQ+ matters have been added to this 94th edition.

The first breath of freshness came from the red carpet itself, where Kristen Stewart skipped the dress code imposed by the Academy, which required long skirts for women. Best actress nominee for spencer he opted for a Chanel ensemble with extra short pants, a blazer, an open shirt and loosely waved hair to defy the norms. But her viral moment had nothing to do with her styling, but with her companion: Unwilling to share his personal life, Stewart came hand in hand with his fiancée, screenwriter Dylan Meyer. After two years of relationship, they announced their commitment last November, and have taken advantage of the spotlight of the arrival at the gala to kiss in front of the public.

Never an openly lesbian or queer he had taken home an Oscar. That’s why Stewart’s gesture and Ariana DeBose’s award matter, who tonight won the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s version of West Side Story. Activist and defender of LGTBQ+ rights, the actress of Puerto Rican origin wanted to use her gratitude to launch a motivating message. “Imagine a girl in the back seat of a white Ford Focus,” she said, clad in a spectacular Valentino three-piece. “Look into her eyes: you see a woman of color, openly queer, an Afro-Latina who found her strength in life through art. And that’s what I think we’ve come to celebrate. To anyone who has ever questioned her identity or is living in gray spaces, I promise you this: There is a place for us.”

Jessica Chastain, winner of the Oscar for best actress for Tammy Faye’s eyes, He has also taken advantage of the attention of his speech to make a plea in favor of the LGTBQ + cause. “Now that we come out of difficult times, full of trauma and isolation, many people feel hopeless and alone. And suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the United States. It has touched many families, it has touched mine. Especially members of the LGTBQ community, who often feel out of place. We are facing discriminatory legislation that is sweeping our country for the sole purpose of dividing us.”