From Kristen Stewart’s radical shorts to HER’s yellow dress

James Entertainment

The red carpet of the 94th edition of the Oscars has left a trail of unforgettable looks to remember. From Zendaya’s metallic skirt paired with a cropped shirt, to Becky G’s scintillating slim strapless, to Jessica Chainstain’s jaw-dropping Gucci. But among the jewels that have walked this red carpet there have also been authentic stylist madness.

They are called to be the worst dressed at the gala. Looks so twisted that they go overboard and are placed, according to popular opinion, and unanimously, on the list of stylistic errors of the night.

HER upon arrival at the Oscars red carpet

HER upon arrival at the Oscars red carpet

AFP

In this 94th edition, the list is headed by pieces as complicated as HER’s asymmetrical yellow dress. The singer has chosen a very unflattering, puffy, triangle-shaped design for the occasion.

Nor has the stylistic choice of the Williams sisters convinced. While Serena’s mistake has been to opt for an overly ornate design and combine it with transparent gloves, her sister Venus’s has been to choose a strange neckline.

Serena Williams on the Oscars 2022 red carpet

Serena Williams on the Oscars 2022 red carpet

AFP

Kristen Stewart breaks the protocol

The interpreter, known in the run-up to the awards for her elegant punk-style looks, has opted this time for a black suit made up of a fluid jacket, white shirt and suit shorts. This last piece, extremely short pants, has been the subject of controversy by skipping one of the dress protocols ruled this year by the organizers.

Vertical

Kristen Stewart arrives on the red carpet with a risky look

ANGELA WEISS/AFP

the most pompous

Jessica Serfaty on arrival at the Oscars red carpet

Jessica Serfaty on arrival at the Oscars red carpet

AP

Jada Pinkett Smith on the Oscars red carpet

Jada Pinkett Smith on the Oscars red carpet

AFP

Nicole Kidman on arrival at the Oscars red carpet

Nicole Kidman on arrival at the Oscars red carpet

AP

Pastel shades in a tuxedo?

Sebastian Yatra on the Oscars red carpet

Sebastian Yatra on the Oscars red carpet

Reuters

Kodi Smit-McPhee on arrival at the Oscars red carpet

Kodi Smit-McPhee on arrival at the Oscars red carpet

AFP

