From Kylie Jenner to LeBron, up to Ibra and Dybala: the world ranking of fake followers

Nowadays, social media plays a fundamental role in the economy and in the image of the best-known personalities. A large number of followers on social networks means greater possibilities for commercial agreements, and consequently greater economic income. All this has given way to the phenomenon of fictitious accounts, often used to inflate the numbers of one’s following. But what is the extent of this phenomenon?

As posted on Twitter by the reporter from Italy Today Marco Capisani, Fasthosts, an English digital consulting site, analyzed the Instagram profiles of some celebrities and influencers and revealed the top 25 accounts with the highest percentage of fake followers: among these, there are several names from the world of sport.

World ranking of fake followers: sportsmen in the top 25

It starts with LeBron James, even in ninth position, which according to the time has over 20 million fake profiles among its followers. The PSG Mbappé-Neymar duo then follows in 16th and 17th position. In both cases, fake Instagram accounts account for 31 percent of the total, with the Brazilian’s numbers approaching 35 million. A little further on are Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paulo Dybala, both with 29 percent fake accounts.

Here is the complete list of the 25 accounts taken into consideration: