From La Academia to La Voz 2022, they reveal the ‘couches’

One of the most popular programs in the world has been The voicebeing a phenomenon by the great stars that are presented in it, to qualify the participants, as well as to recruit them into their teams looking for a single winner or winner.

In the case of Mexico, this format is still valid, it first appeared on the San Ángel television station and now continues on Aztec TV and in this year’s 2022 edition, great expectations have been created regarding the singers who will give their talent as coaches of the participants, since there is talk that Yuridia, second place in The Academy, will be in the program.

Said rumor was started by the show host, Paty Chapoy, who on her social networks stated that Yuridia would be present at the recording of this edition, however, the host deleted said publication.

Later, a photograph of Yuridia sitting in the red swivel chair of ‘La Voz’ was leaked, so the expectation increased even more, because it must be remembered that a few years ago, Yuridia left TV Azteca to go to Televisa, but in the end , with neither of the two companies did I end up in the best conditions, because even the singer herself moved away from the media.

According to TV Notas magazine, a person from the production of La Voz, who did not want his name to be revealed, confirmed that Yuridia will be one of the four ‘coaches’ of this music reality show and not only that, he also revealed that his companions they will be; the girls of Ha-Ash, Joss Favela and David Bisbal.

Until now all this has not been officially confirmed by the company, nor by the artists mentioned by this source close to the production, but as usual, the premiere of a program of the level of The voicealways causes great speculation both by the media, as well as by the same followers and fans of this program.

For now, the only thing that can be done is to wait until, in the coming weeks, when the program confirms its cast, it can be confirmed if indeed, the most popular female voice of the program La Academia is part of this new edition. and in which it will be interesting to see the voices that the young woman from Sonora chooses to put together her team.

In addition to being present Yuridia In this edition, there will also be great expectations regarding the relationship he forms with his colleagues and who are also expected in this version of the most popular music and talent search program on the planet.