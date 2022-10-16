From Lady Di to Marilyn Monroe, these are the most expensive red carpet dresses

Cannes Film Festival, Oscar Awards or the Grammys are some of the most important red carpets in the entertainment industry. Celebrities have prior preparation to shine in these spaces. The dresses are the protagonists of the rugs. Some of these are from major fashion houses.

These dresses are valued at millions of dollars, some reaching figures of US$4 million. Prices vary according to designs, fabrics or details such as Swarovski stones. These are some of the most expensive and iconic dresses in history:

Calvin Klein Lupita Nyong’o dress

Lupita Nyong’o wore a long white Calvin Klein gown studded with 6,000 pearls. The price of it was US$150,000.

Audrey Hepburn in 1954

Long Hepburn gown by Givenchy for the 1954 Oscars. It sold for just under $131,300 in 2011.

Jennifer Lawrence in 2013

Lawrence has had one of the most expensive dresses on a red carpet. In 2013, she walked for the Oscars in a Christian Dior dress valued at US$4 million. According to reports, it is considered the most expensive of this carpet. For that year, the actress won the statuette for Best Actress for her performance in The Games of Destiny. It was designed by Raf Simons. Her pale pink strapless design cinched to the hip with an A-line skirt has become an icon of this rug. The design was complemented with minimalist details from Chopard jewelry, a Roger Vivier clutch and Brian Atwood shoes.

Lady Di in Cannes

Princess Diana dress by Catherine Walker. She wore this dress three times. The first time was in a portrait session with photographer Terence Donovan, then for the opera premiere in 1989, and finally at the 1997 Cannes Film Festival. The design was auctioned off with a bid of over $137,000.

Elizabeth Taylor in 1970

At the 1970 Oscars, Taylor wore a chiffon dress to the Oscars, which sold for $167,500.

Cate Blanchett

For the 2007 Oscars, Blanchett wore a silver one-shoulder Armani Prive gown worth $200,000. The actress wore a garment encrusted with Swarovski crystals on her way to the red carpet.

Beyonce at the 2016 Met Gala

Beyoncé has always been among the best dressed celebrities. For her last Met Gala of 2016, she opted for a $6,000-$8,000-encrusted Givenchy latex dress to rave reviews and applause from the press.

Paris Hilton in 2022

Paris Hilton wore a $270,000 August Getty gown, studded with 500,000 Swarovski crystals, to the 2022 Hollywood Beauty Awards.

Marilyn Monroe dress

Marilyn Monroe wore a Jean-Louis Berthaulto design to Madison Square Garden at John F. Kennedy’s 45th birthday party in 1961. It was auctioned for US$1.3 million. Although this was not a design worn on a red carpet, it is considered one of the best designs to date.

Nicole Kidman in 1997

Nicole Kidman wore a design from the house of Christian Dior Haute Couture, at the 69th edition of the Oscars and it cost US$2 million. At that time she was considered by many to be “the queen of the red carpet”. The actress wore a couture gown designed by John Galiano for Dior. This has been considered one of her most memorable dresses.