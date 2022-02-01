From Lady Gaga to Emma: the muses of Francesco Scognamiglio

There 72nd edition of Sanremo is at the tapes of departure. On Tuesday 1 February 2022 we can finally to listen the first 12 songs in competition and admire 360 ​​degrees i look from singers, presenters, conductors And guests. Why the Festival is this too, stunning look is high fashion in walkway, and in this first appointment with the singing festival, the spotlight is on Ornella Dumb, which together with Amadeus is at the helm of the show. The actress for the occasion chose to wear the clothes of the couturier from Pompeii, Francesco Scognamiglio.

“For Mrs. Ornella Muti – reveals Francesco Scognamiglio toHandle – which will open the festival tomorrow, I have prepared two dresses that confirm the message of sustainability of my fashion. The first is a black peplum, inspired by Pompeii, my hometown, made of natural silk, with jersey bustier mounted on neoprene, embroidered with jet, and very deep side slit. The second is a flesh-colored tulle iron, embroidered in 3D with Swarovski crystals ”.

But it is Neapolitan stylist, whose fame And talent have long since crossed the borders of the Beautiful country, has dress many star and many have been the muses of his creations. From Madonna, passing through Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Rita Ora, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Nicole Kidman, Gwen Stefani and really many others, up to the very Italian ones Emma Marrone And Asia Argento. Impossible remember them all the women of show business who have given life at creations of this artist. For this reason we have three choices: three dresses that show the unmistakable style of Francesco Scognamiglio.

It was the 2010 when Lady Gaga she sported a dress by the famous couturier and the occasion was the Brit Awards. A model with which the designer has been able to embody the perfection the style above lines of the singer: a sculpture more than a dress, with plastic flounces accompanied by a extravagant hairstyle it’s a mask in protection payment in Venetian style.

The second dress we show you is the one worn by Nicole Kidman for one shooting photographic of Vogue Germany. A business suit of an ethereal elegance And refined: trousers, blouse cut out and a cream cape tied around the neck. A true diva look that transforms casual chic and raises it to other levels.

And finally the look of Emma Marrone for the service photo appeared on Rolling Stone. The singer was immortalized with a Francesco Scognamiglio dress from photographer Simone Falcetta and wears a template made of transparencies and pure elegance, with floral embroidery in contrasting color on the top of the head and on the arms.