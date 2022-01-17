From Lady Gaga to George Clooney, here is the menu of movie stars

FARRA DI SOLIGO – For 14 years (and certainly until the 2023 edition) he has been the food manager at the Venice Film Festival, where he takes care of all the catering and welcomes excellent guests at the Terrazza Biennale. Treviso, class 61, Tino Vettorello he saw dozens of stars, actors, musicians, singers pass and sit at his tables on the Lido. He made friends with more than one person (George Clooney among all), he dedicated a dish to many and so he decided to put together the most significant in a menu-collection. For a few weeks now we can approach this suggestive and intriguing gastronomic journey by climbing the Prosecco hills to stop at Villa Soligo, the former hotel in Messeguè reopened a year ago in Farra di Soligo (TV) which has entrusted the catering to Vettorello : goodbye, therefore, to Tre Panoce, the historic restaurant on the heights of Conegliano, and off to the new adventure, which began last spring.

«At the moment we are stopped, after the holidays and given the moment, we have decided to take a little rest hoping that the atmosphere will be better when we reopen, on Valentine’s Day. From June to October we had worked very well ».

How did the idea of ​​bringing together dishes dedicated to stars come about?

«Actually I had been thinking about it for a while, I made up my mind because many customers asked me for them. So, alongside the menus of Terra and di Mare, from December I propose a dedicated tasting ».

Starting, I guess, with the famous Rombo a la Clooney?

«Inevitable. It was the first of the dishes inspired by personalities from the world of entertainment and is the most popular also here at Villa Soligo ».

How are they born?

«They are born from the observation of the characters, I try to grasp some characteristics and I try to put them on the plate. In the Clooney turbot, for example, there is precision, an evident trait of his way of being, starting with the look, reproduced in the potatoes, perfectly cut into cubes, that accompany the fish. And his passions, vodka and bubbles, including prosecco ».

Then there is the Journey to the South for Lady Gaga?

“We find its southern origins in the Burrata, its brightness in the tomato and the colors of the peppers, with which I make a green and yellow cream, which reflect a clean but also sunny and open personality”.

And again the Sea Bream, needless to say for Vasco Rossi

«They warned me that he would arrive at the Lido and I had the idea of ​​the reckless sea bream filtered through social media. When he arrived he asked me: does it really exist or did you tell it just to advertise? There was: a slice of sea bream, the toasted and whiskey-flavored skin, that of the Roxy Bar, obviously, a green meadow of wild rocket cream to recall the places of his concerts and lots of vegetables cut into tiny cubes, the audience. He liked it and we became friends: after the screening we chatted for a long time ».

Last in chronological order Ronn Moss, the mythical Ridge of Beautiful.

«He was our guest for a few days in December, friendly and helpful. They told me he loves risotto and I knew he has an estate in Puglia where he produces Primitivo. I blended the rice with his wine, then I added our Treviso radicchio, both cream and caramelized, the pumpkin cream, the pomegranate ».