from Lady Gaga to Sorrentino
We were left with the news that the 2022 Golden Globes would not be held because of the blatantly sexist and racist structure of the Hfpa (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) and we find ourselves with the official nominations for the next edition which will be held on January 9, 2022. Change the cards on the table then, but not the internal problems of the Hfpa that to try to put a patch on the fact that among the 87 jurors there was no black person, welcomed 6 jurors with this requirement . If it seems little to you, you are not the only ones: the NBC network, where the awards ceremony usually airs, has announced that it will not broadcast the ceremony on January 9th, thus leaving many doubts about where the ceremony will be visible.
Leaving controversy aside for a moment, this year’s Golden Globes have a respectable list of nominees, starting with Paolo Sorrentino, competing for the best foreign film with It was the hand of God. If it were to “work the miracle” and win in its category, then the film, already winner of the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize at Venice 78, would be a step closer to the Oscar 2022 (December 21 will know if it enters the shortlist of prizes). The other Italian name that stands out at the Golden Globes is Enrico Casarosa, director of Luca, candidate in the five for best animation.
In addition to Sorrentino & co. there are many female directors and directors – whom we know well – to have won a place in the nominations for best director: Jane Campion for The Power of Dog, Maggie Gyllenhaal for The Lost Daughter, Kenneth Branagh for Belfast, Steven Spielberg with West Side Story and Denis Villeneuve for Dunes. Honorable mention for Lady Gaga who with her Patrizia Reggiani di House of Gucci wins the nomination for best actress, a section that has already sparked the first controversies given the absence of Jennifer Hudson who plays Aretha Franklin in Respect. Going to tv, Succession is the series that has collected the most nominations, with 5 nominations, while it also stands out Scenes from a wedding with Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac.
All the 2022 Golden Globe nominations
Best Drama Film
Belfast
Tail
Dunes
King Richard – A winning family
The power of the dog
Best Movie – Comedy or Musical
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, tick… Boom!
West Side Story
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The power of the dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve – Dunes
Best Actor in a Drama Film
Mahershala Ali – The Swan Song
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The power of the dog
Will Smith – King Richard. A winning family
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress in a Drama Film
Jessica Chastain – Tammy Faye’s eyes
Olivia Colman – The dark daughter
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Best Actor in a Movie, Comedy or Musical
Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Andrew Garfield – t ick, tick… Boom!
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos – Dreaming in New York – In the Heights
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical
Marion Cotillard – Annette
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone – Cruella
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
Best Supporting Actor
Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
Jamie Dorman – Belfast
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – Coda
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The power of the dog
Best Supporting Actress
Caitriona Balfe – Belfast
Arianna DeBose – West Side Story
Kirsen Dunst – The power of the dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard. A winning family
Ruth Negga – Passing
Best Screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The power of the dog
Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
Best soundtrack
Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch
Germaine Franco – Encanto
Jonny Greenwood – Dog Power
Alberto Iglesias – Madres paralelas
Hans Zimmer – Dune
Best Original Song
Be Alive – King Richard – A winning family
Down to Joy – Belfast
Every Letter – Cyrano
Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) – Respect
No Time to Die – No Time to Die
Best Animated Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Non-English Language Film
Drive my Car
It was the hand of God
A Hero
Madres paralelas
Compartment n. 6
This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
.