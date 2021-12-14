from Lady Gaga to Sorrentino

We were left with the news that the 2022 Golden Globes would not be held because of the blatantly sexist and racist structure of the Hfpa (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) and we find ourselves with the official nominations for the next edition which will be held on January 9, 2022. Change the cards on the table then, but not the internal problems of the Hfpa that to try to put a patch on the fact that among the 87 jurors there was no black person, welcomed 6 jurors with this requirement . If it seems little to you, you are not the only ones: the NBC network, where the awards ceremony usually airs, has announced that it will not broadcast the ceremony on January 9th, thus leaving many doubts about where the ceremony will be visible.

Leaving controversy aside for a moment, this year’s Golden Globes have a respectable list of nominees, starting with Paolo Sorrentino, competing for the best foreign film with It was the hand of God. If it were to “work the miracle” and win in its category, then the film, already winner of the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize at Venice 78, would be a step closer to the Oscar 2022 (December 21 will know if it enters the shortlist of prizes). The other Italian name that stands out at the Golden Globes is Enrico Casarosa, director of Luca, candidate in the five for best animation.

Paolo Sorrentino and Filippo Scotti, Venice 78 Stefania D’AlessandroGetty Images

In addition to Sorrentino & co. there are many female directors and directors – whom we know well – to have won a place in the nominations for best director: Jane Campion for The Power of Dog, Maggie Gyllenhaal for The Lost Daughter, Kenneth Branagh for Belfast, Steven Spielberg with West Side Story and Denis Villeneuve for Dunes. Honorable mention for Lady Gaga who with her Patrizia Reggiani di House of Gucci wins the nomination for best actress, a section that has already sparked the first controversies given the absence of Jennifer Hudson who plays Aretha Franklin in Respect. Going to tv, Succession is the series that has collected the most nominations, with 5 nominations, while it also stands out Scenes from a wedding with Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac.

Cast of House of Gucci, Los Angeles premiere Emma McIntyreGetty Images

All the 2022 Golden Globe nominations

Best Drama Film

Belfast

Tail

Dunes

King Richard – A winning family

The power of the dog

Best Movie – Comedy or Musical

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, tick… Boom!

West Side Story

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The power of the dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve – Dunes

Best Actor in a Drama Film

Mahershala Ali – The Swan Song

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The power of the dog

Will Smith – King Richard. A winning family

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Drama Film

Jessica Chastain – Tammy Faye’s eyes

Olivia Colman – The dark daughter

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best Actor in a Movie, Comedy or Musical

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – t ick, tick… Boom!

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos – Dreaming in New York – In the Heights

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical

Marion Cotillard – Annette

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone – Cruella

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

Best Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar

Jamie Dorman – Belfast

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – Coda

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The power of the dog

Best Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe – Belfast

Arianna DeBose – West Side Story

Kirsen Dunst – The power of the dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard. A winning family

Ruth Negga – Passing

Best Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The power of the dog

Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

Best soundtrack

Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco – Encanto

Jonny Greenwood – Dog Power

Alberto Iglesias – Madres paralelas

Hans Zimmer – Dune

Best Original Song

Be Alive – King Richard – A winning family

Down to Joy – Belfast

Every Letter – Cyrano

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) – Respect

No Time to Die – No Time to Die

Best Animated Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Non-English Language Film

Drive my Car

It was the hand of God

A Hero

Madres paralelas

Compartment n. 6

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT The Italian who married the last Tsar READ NOW The desperate protests of Afghan women READ NOW Trendy haircuts for autumn READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io