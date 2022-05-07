From Lady Gaga’s kiss to Tom Cruise to Kaley Cuoco’s new boyfriend
The celebrities who this week have appeared on Instagram to share some of their intimacies have been:
Barbra Streisand
The diva of music and cinema has shared a photo of her 80th birthday party. Barbra is surrounded by various friends including Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin. Also there were the husband of the birthday girl, James Brolin, and her son Josh. “With friends at my recent tea party,” Streisand wrote.
Josh Brolin
The actor has brought his eldest daughter, Eden, 28, to the altar and has shared it emotionally. Josh had two children with his first wife: Eden and Trevor, who is 33 years old. He is also the father of two little girls with his current wife Kathryn Boyd, Westlyn Rain, three years old, and Chapel Grace, just over a year old.
Katy Perry
The singer has dressed as The Little Mermaid to attend the American Idol program, in which she acts as a judge. With the very tight mermaid tail, which was difficult for her to put on and then take off, Katy herself could barely walk or sit in the chair, so she ended up suffering a simatic fall that had no major consequences.
Lady Gaga and Tom Cruise
Lady Gaga has added her voice to the film’s soundtrack Top Gun: Maverickthe sequel to top gun, from the year 1986. From this collaboration a beautiful friendship has been born between the singer and the protagonist of the film, Tom Cruise. The actor has traveled to Las Vegas to attend the last show of the interpreter of shallow. Both have starred in a passionate kiss that they wanted to share with all their followers.
Kaley Cuoco
the protagonist of Big Bang Theory has officially introduced his new love. Eight months after her separation from Karl Cook, with whom she was married for three years, the actress is in love again and has shared the first photos of her with her partner, Tom Pelphrey, an actor known for her work in the series Ozarks.
Offset
The rapper has shared an adorable photo with his 8-month-old baby Wave Set from his relationship with Cardi B. The couple has another daughter, 3-year-old Kulture Kiari. Offset, 30, is also a father to Kalea, 7, and two boys, Kody, 7, and Jordan, 12, from previous relationships.
Rosalia
The singer has shown the controversial slimming trick she used to attend the Met Gala. In the images that she has shared, the Catalan can be seen wrapped in film paper inside a sauna to sweat excessively.