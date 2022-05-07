From Lady Gaga’s kiss to Tom Cruise to Kaley Cuoco’s new boyfriend

The celebrities who this week have appeared on Instagram to share some of their intimacies have been:

Barbra Streisand

The diva of music and cinema has shared a photo of her 80th birthday party. Barbra is surrounded by various friends including Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin. Also there were the husband of the birthday girl, James Brolin, and her son Josh. “With friends at my recent tea party,” Streisand wrote.

Barbra Streisand has celebrated with friends a party for her 80th birthday instagram

Josh Brolin

The actor has brought his eldest daughter, Eden, 28, to the altar and has shared it emotionally. Josh had two children with his first wife: Eden and Trevor, who is 33 years old. He is also the father of two little girls with his current wife Kathryn Boyd, Westlyn Rain, three years old, and Chapel Grace, just over a year old.

Josh Brolin has walked his eldest daughter, Eden, 28, down the aisle instagram

Katy Perry

The singer has dressed as The Little Mermaid to attend the American Idol program, in which she acts as a judge. With the very tight mermaid tail, which was difficult for her to put on and then take off, Katy herself could barely walk or sit in the chair, so she ended up suffering a simatic fall that had no major consequences.

Katy Perry needed a lot of help to put on and take off the tight train from The Little Mermaid instagram

Lady Gaga and Tom Cruise

Lady Gaga has added her voice to the film’s soundtrack Top Gun: Maverickthe sequel to top gun, from the year 1986. From this collaboration a beautiful friendship has been born between the singer and the protagonist of the film, Tom Cruise. The actor has traveled to Las Vegas to attend the last show of the interpreter of shallow. Both have starred in a passionate kiss that they wanted to share with all their followers.

Lady Gaga and Tom Cruise, a beautiful friendship instagram

Kaley Cuoco

the protagonist of Big Bang Theory has officially introduced his new love. Eight months after her separation from Karl Cook, with whom she was married for three years, the actress is in love again and has shared the first photos of her with her partner, Tom Pelphrey, an actor known for her work in the series Ozarks.

Kaley Cuoco has introduced her new love, actor Tom Pelphrey, known for the series ‘Ozark’ instagram

Offset

The rapper has shared an adorable photo with his 8-month-old baby Wave Set from his relationship with Cardi B. The couple has another daughter, 3-year-old Kulture Kiari. Offset, 30, is also a father to Kalea, 7, and two boys, Kody, 7, and Jordan, 12, from previous relationships.

Offset, with his baby Wave Set, 8 months, fruit of his relationship with Cardi B instagram

Rosalia

The singer has shown the controversial slimming trick she used to attend the Met Gala. In the images that she has shared, the Catalan can be seen wrapped in film paper inside a sauna to sweat excessively.