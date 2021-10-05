From Le iene to Marracash

In today’s news from Tg Diregiovani:

– ALICE NELLA CITTÀ, THE NEW EDITION FROM 14 TO 24 OCTOBER IN ROME

Stars loved by audiences of all ages, great authors and pure entertainment. All this will be the new edition of Alice nella città, an autonomous section parallel to the Rome Film Fest, scheduled from 14 to 24 October in the capital. The upcoming one will be a more pop event, animated by big events. First of all the arrival of Johnny Depp. The actor will be in Rome on October 17 to present ‘Puffins’, an animated web-series that sees him as a voice actor. The opening of Alice nella città, which will take place between the Auditorium Parco della Musica, the Auditorium Conciliazione, the Casa del Cinema and the Cinema Savoy, will be, almost forty years after the release of the first film, the film ‘ Ghostbusters: Legacy ‘;

– TONIGHT THE HYENAS ARE RESTARTED ON ITALY 1

They leave tonight in prime time on Italia 1 Le Iene. Among the novelties of the new season, the conduction: to support Nicola Savino in fact, there will be ten female faces who will alternate in each episode. Starting tonight will be Elodie. Among today’s top services there will be the one on the Dayane Mello affair: the ‘hyena’ Roberta Rei flew to Brazil to seek a close contact with the model, for weeks in the reality show ‘La Fazenda’ unaware of having suffered harassment by competitor Nego Do Borel. The correspondent showed up at the gates of the farm to try to meet Dayane;

– MARRACASH GETS THE FIFTH PLATINUM DISC

Fifth platinum record for Marracash. The recognition came for ‘Persona’, the best-selling album of 2020 and which currently has over 200,000 copies sold and more than 450 million streams only on Spotify. A milestone for the ‘king of rap’ who thus puts a new piece in Italian hip hop, once again demonstrating the strength of one of the most loved and respected rappers ever. The disc also consists of numerous collaborations with established artists of the Italian scene such as Elisa, Madame, Coez and Sfera Ebbasta;

Loading... Advertisements

– NETFLIX INCREASES PRICES IN ITALY: HERE’S HOW MUCH IT COST

New price increase for Netflix subscriptions. After the last price increase in 2017, the new rates for two floors, the Standard and the Premium one, came into force on 2 October. The Basic plan remains unchanged (only 1 device connected). In particular,

the Standard Plan will go up to 12.99 euros per month and the Premium Plan will go up to 17.99 euros per month. The increases apply to both new users and old subscribers, who will start receiving notification of the price change from 9 October;

– FRANCESCA MICHIELIN AT THE CINEMA WITH ‘IN YOUR EYES’

New music for Francesca Michielin: the singer-songwriter has announced ‘In your eyes’, a single that will be available from 8 October on all digital platforms, on radio and beyond. In fact, the song will also arrive at the cinema and will be included in the soundtrack of the film signed by Simone Godano, with Stefano Accorsi and Miriam Leone, ‘Marilyn has black eyes’, in cinemas from 14 October.