From Lewandowski’s record 11 minutes to Lautaro’s goal 488 days later

No one in the history of the Champions League had concentrated three goals in such a short time -eleven minutes- between the first and the third as Robert Lewandowski did to lead Bayern Munich into the quarterfinals 7-1 against Salzburg, who suffered his worst defeat in history in the tournament

While the other match on Tuesday at Anfield found Lautaro Martínez with the goal in this competition after 488 days.

LEWANDOWSKI, THREE GOALS IN 11 MINUTES… AND 85 IN 104 CHAMPIONS MATCHES:

Not for the Polish striker from Bayern Munich, who in the second minute already had his first chance against Salzburg and then starred in an unknown ‘triple’ in the history of the Champions Leaguebecause nobody had managed three goals in 11 minutes in this competition (from 12 to 23), with which he surpassed Marco Simone’s previous record for Milan against Rosenborg in 1996, when he concentrated three goals in a margin of 24 minutes.

They are already 85 goals Lewandowski in 104 games of the Champions League (an average of one goal every 0.81 games), 92 in 129 games in European competitions (0.71 on average) and twelve in their eight games in this edition of the continental tournament.

Lewandowski takes the ball after scoring three goals against Salzburg Getty Images

SALZBURG’S WORST DEFEAT IN EUROPEAN HISTORY:

The 7-1 with which Bayern overwhelmed Salzburg incontestably, after the 1-1 first leg, is the worst defeat of the Austrian team in its history in the Champions League and in any European competition. The powerful German team had also been the protagonist of the previous one, with the 2-6 with which they won on November 3, 2020 in the group stage of the maximum continental tournament.

He also set a losing away record for the salzburgwho had never lost by more than three goals in the Champions League out of home. The biggest defeat so far away from his stadium had been the 3-0 with which he fell to Milan in the 1994-95 group stage at San Siro.

LAUTARO, SCORER IN THE CHAMPIONS 488 DAYS LATER:

the goal of Lautaro Martinez at match time it was not enough for Inter to lift the 0-2 against the first leg against Liverpool. He stayed a bit. He won 0-1 at Anfield with the goal of the Argentine attacker, who did not score a target in the Champions League for 488 days, since November 3, 2020, when he beat the goal of the Real Madrid in his team’s 3-2 loss.

Since then, in a sequence of ten games in a row, he would not have managed to score a goal in the Champions League the attacker, who is on a roll: in his last two games he has scored four goals, three against Salernitana and one this Tuesday against Liverpool.

Given the Nerazzurro’s losing streak, Simone Inzaghi would opt for the Chilean as the starter alongside Dzeko, instead of the Argentine. Twitter: @Inter

ALEXIS SÁNCHEZ, EXPELLED AFTER TWO YEARS, FIVE MONTHS AND NINE DAYS

At minute 63, Alexis Sanchez he was sent off for a double yellow card in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Liverpool at Anfield; a handicap that, despite scoring a goal through Lautaro Martinez, undermined the Italian team in their aspirations to lift the tie.

The Chilean soccer player had not suffered an expulsion from his club since September 28, 2019, also with Inter, two years, five months and nine days ago.

LIVERPOOL’S FIRST DEFEAT OF THE 2021-22 CHAMPIONS LEAGUE:

The Liverpool was the only team that had won everything in this edition of the Champions League, each of their seven games, until the second leg at Anfield against Inter, which broke the streak of the English team, with 0-1 against. Not only that, but he chained twelve wins between all competitions until this Tuesday.