From «Licorice Pizza» to the new «Avatar», the most anticipated films of the year

The Batman, by Matt Reeves

The Northman

A story of revenge set in the time of the Vikings. The subject already fascinates, but even more strikes the name of Robert Eggers in the control room. After having amazed with his first film “The Witch”, he soon became one of the cult names of the stars and stripes genre cinema and with this ambitious project he could establish himself even more in today’s panorama. Extensive cast with Alexander Skarsgård, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe and Ethan Hawke.

Killers of the Flower Moon

From the novel of the same name by David Grann, the new film by a certain Martin Scorsese could certainly not be missing from this dozen highly anticipated titles. Set in the 1920s, the film centers on some mysterious murders that will arouse interest even from the FBI. Among the performers, the two fetish actors of Scorsese: Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio.

A scene from Killers of the Flower Moon, by Martin Scorsese

An autre monde

Among the most beautiful films seen at the festivals in 2021, we can’t wait for the new, splendid feature film by Stéphane Brizé, dedicated to the world of work, to arrive in our cinemas. Sort of closing the trilogy on the subject, which began with “The law of the market” and continued with “At war”, the film focuses on the role of business executives and stars an amazing Vincent Lindon.

A scene from Un autre monde, by Stéphane Brizé

The chimera

Among the most anticipated Italian films of the year, how can we not mention the new work by Alice Rohrwacher, which we will certainly find in a great Festival. At the center of the film is the illicit trafficking of archaeological materials but not much else is known about a project that aims to surprise. The film comes four years after «Happy Lazarus», presented and awarded at the Cannes Film Festival.

The Killer

For many years now, David Fincher hasn’t missed a film, as confirmed by his last two splendid feature films: “Liar Love” and “Mank”. Here he seems to return to the atmospheres of “Seven” and “Zodiac” to analyze a killer from a psychological point of view, with possible connections with his “Mindhunter” series. In the cast Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton. From a graphic novel by Alexis Nolent.