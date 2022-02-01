Tax deadlines from February 2022, what are the main events to remember? Between periodic obligations and absolute novelties there are many at your place which must be marked on the calendar.

The month opens with the option to send the VAT declaration: for subjects who complete the fulfillment by February, the LIPE. In the middle of the month, precisely on February 16, the deadline for periodic VAT, IRPEF and INPS obligations.

February ends with the sending of the LIPE for the fourth quarter, with the possibility of also sending the VAT return. scrapping of folders and with stamp duty. Below is an overview of the most important tax appointments due in February 2022.

Fiscal deadlines February 2022: from LIPE to superbonus 110%, the dates to remember

Tax deadlines 1 February: the VAT return is underway

There VAT declaration it can only be sent electronically, starting from February 1st and until the deadline of April 30th (which falls on Saturday, and therefore postponed to May 2nd). Together with the VAT form, it is also possible to send the LIPE (communications of periodic VAT payments) relating to the fourth quarter of 2021, by completing line VP.

The submission, if joint submission is chosen, must be made by February 28, 2022. The instructions for completing the VAT return, together with the updated form, were published by the Revenue Agency on January 14th.



Fiscal deadlines 7 February: the new rules for the assignment of credit

The Sostegni ter decree changes the rules on the transfer of credit with a view to anti-fraud. The new limit comes into force on February 7, 2022 and concerns superbonus 110%, home bonuses, but also rental bonuses, sanitation and purchase of PPE. The squeeze concerns all those bonuses that could take advantage of the credit transfer and the discount on the invoice.

From a practical point of view, the credits that at the date of February 7 have already been the subject of a credit transfer or invoice discount can only be transferred once more to other subjects, including banks and financial intermediaries. Whoever makes the sale before February 7 will have a higher value credit, precisely because it is further transferable. Different situation for those who send the communication to the Revenue Agency after 7 February, because they transmit a credit that cannot be further transferred.

Tax deadlines 10 February: stamp duty

The February 10 The deadline for the payment of the stamp duty paid virtually on cashier’s checks issued in free form in circulation at the end of the fourth quarter 2021 falls.







Payment must be made using the F23 form and concerns credit institutions, investment firms, other financial intermediaries and trust companies.

Tax deadlines February 16, 2022: VAT, IRPEF and INPS payments

The February 16 there is an appointment with the periodic payments of VAT, IRPEF and INPS contributions. In particular:

VAT payment relating to January 2022 for monthly taxpayers to be made with form F24. The tax code 6001 must be indicated in the Tax section;

relating to January 2022 for monthly taxpayers to be made with form F24. The tax code 6001 must be indicated in the Tax section; IRPEF payment relating to the advance withholding tax made by withholding agents on income from employment and similar in January, including municipal and regional surcharges, and on income from self-employment. Payment must be made with form F24 using the tax code 1040 with competence 01/2022;

relating to the advance withholding tax made by withholding agents on income from employment and similar in January, including municipal and regional surcharges, and on income from self-employment. Payment must be made with form F24 using the tax code 1040 with competence 01/2022; payment of INPS contributions by the employer on the January wages.

Tax deadlines February 25, 2022: INTRASTAT lists

Community operators with a monthly obligation must send, by February 25the INTRASTAT summary lists the sales of goods and services rendered in the previous month to EU subjects.

The transmission must be sent via model F24 and concerns the following categories of taxpayers:

artisan entrepreneurs and traders, agents and sales representatives, etc;

self-employed workers, professionals with VAT registered or not registered in professional registers;

partnerships, simple partnerships, Snc, Sas, Studi Associati;

corporations and commercial entities, SpA, Srl, Cooperative Soc., Sapa, public and private entities other than companies;

credit institutions, investment firms, other financial intermediaries, trust companies.

Fiscal deadlines February 28: application for reduction of contributions for lump sums

The month of February ends with a series of very important deadlines. Let’s start with the appointment that concerns taxpayers who own VAT number on a flat-rate basis: by 28 February it must be sent to INPS la request for reduce the contributions of 35%.

Those who have already applied last year do not have to repeat the procedure (to be done through a specific function in their pension drawer).



Fiscal Deadlines February 28: Fourth Quarter LIPE

The deadlines relating to the fiscal peace. The deadlines to be met for 2022 are, for the ter scrapping of folders:

first installment: 28 February ;

; second installment: May 31;

third installment: 31 July;

fourth installment: November 30th.

For all appointments, the 5-day tolerance must be taken into consideration.



Fiscal Deadlines February 28: Fourth Quarter LIPE

The LIPE for the fourth quarter of 2021. As anticipated, it is possible to combine the transmission of the communication of periodic VAT settlements with the VAT return by completing part VP.

Finally, always within the deadline of 28 February, the payment of thestamp duty on electronic invoices for the fourth quarter of 2021.

For further details, you can consult the schedule of the Revenue Agency.