From Lizzo to Camila Cabello, here’s how 5 celebs responded after undergoing body shaming

Unfortunately, the list of celebrities targeted by body shaming never ceases to grow. A harmless photo on social media, one taken on the street or frames from a video, that’s enough to kick off the negative comments of online haters. For some, the best weapon is to ignore them, for others it is to respond by demonstrating how much certain words can hurt. Here, then, as 5 celebs replied, after undergoing body shaming.

LIZZO

It all started with the video of Rumors, the singer’s new single paired with Cardi B. Immediately after publication, Lizzo she received an avalanche of criticism for her physical appearance that prompted her to publish stories Instagram in tears in which she explained that she felt mortified at how her efforts were completely thwarted by a “fat-phobic, racist and offensive public”. After a few days, however, the artist sent a nice message to his haters with an ironic and explanatory t-shirt: a photo of him in costume with the phrase “Enuff to feed the needy”.

CAMILA CABELLO

CAMILA CABELLO YOU ARE ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS. pic.twitter.com/CDww9yAl7l -; she is stressed ᥫ ᭡ (@ellavworld) August 23, 2021

A bikini photo at the beach e Camila Cabello she found herself reading hundreds and hundreds of negative comments online about her fitness. Reaction? “I felt insecure all day, I had the feeling that those comments could change my perception of myself. Then I said to myself: I want a balanced life and I don’t want to change my way of being ». And, in fact, soon after he posted another costume photo on his profile and recalled: “Being at war with your body is such an old season. I am grateful for mine and for everything it allows me to do and I love all my imperfections ».

KIM KARDASHIAN

The former lady West is the classic example of how difficult it is to let certain words slip over you, even many years have passed. In an episode of the podcast We are supported by, which aired a couple of weeks ago, she returned to talk about the body shaming she suffered when she was pregnant with her daughter North. “Not only was it a difficult pregnancy for me due to some medical conditions, but I had to read horrible comments about my body every day. For a very long time, I changed the type of photos I published because I could no longer bear that kind of negativity ». Now, after 8 years, things have changed a bit: “I said to myself, you’re 40, relax and don’t think about this nonsense anymore!”.

DUA LIPA

Asking if a woman is pregnant or insisting on it is wrong for a variety of reasons. One of them is to deduce it from a photo and an emoji. Dua Lipa, in fact, she had to justify herself for a shot published some time ago in which, in the eyes of those who commented, she seemed to have a less lean physique than usual. The singer took advantage of a guest from Jimmy Kimmel to respond to the haters: “It’s absurd that I’m here having to explain that I’m not pregnant. I chose a random emoji and in the photo it’s always me. Let’s stop asking women all the time if they are expecting a baby ».

BEBE REXHA

The singer is constantly targeted by haters, they are not online but also in the music industry. She said a former executive of her record company advised her to stop taking sexy selfies because she was “too old” and, on several occasions, she didn’t find a designer to dress her for the red carpet because of her size. Response from the singer? A nice video on TikTok in which it says: “Nobody should care how much I weigh because I feel attractive and beautiful like this.”

READ ALSO

Hailey Bieber said she is constantly undergoing body shaming