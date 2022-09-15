From Lizzo to Zendaya: The complete list of winners at the 2022 Emmy Awards | Entertainment

Sarah Gonzalez

The interpreter of ‘Juice’ shone at this year’s award ceremony

Yesterday were made 2022 Emmy Awards to the best of television and streaming, and Lizzo surprised by winning an award for best competition program for “Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls”.

“The award is nice, but I’m really more excited for the people who are on stage with me. They share their stories, but they are not unique… they just haven’t been given the platform to do so,” the singer said in her thank you message.

“Let’s tell more stories!” Added the host of the dance reality show that seeks to reaffirm the body positive movement through the incredible presence of her competitors.

This marks the first Emmy for the “Juice” singer, who already has several Grammys in her collection.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso – WINNER

What We Do In The Shadows

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve MartinOnly Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – WINNER

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Ms. Maisel

Fifth Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa RaeInsecure

Jean Smart, Hacks – WINNER

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso – WINNER

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Bowen YangSaturday Night Live

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah EinbinderHacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnonSaturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary – WINNER

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul

euphoria

Ozarks

severity

Squid Game

stranger things

Succession – WINNER

yellowjackets

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason BatemanOzarks

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game – WINNER

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura LinneyOzarks

Melanie LynseyYellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria – WINNER

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game

Matthew Macfayden, Succession – WINNER

John Turturro, Severance

Christopher Walken, Severance

Oh Young-soo, Squid Game

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Julia Garner, Ozark – WINNER

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney Euphoria

Best Limited Series or Anthology

dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus – WINNER

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under The Banner Of Heaven

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From A Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick – WINNER

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Julia GarnerInventing Anna

Lily James, Pam And Tommy

Sarah Paulson, American Crime Story: Impeachment

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout – WINNER

Best Competition Program

La carrera asombroza

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls – WINNER

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

top-chef

The Voice