From Lizzo to Zendaya: The complete list of winners at the 2022 Emmy Awards | Entertainment
The interpreter of ‘Juice’ shone at this year’s award ceremony
Yesterday were made 2022 Emmy Awards to the best of television and streaming, and Lizzo surprised by winning an award for best competition program for “Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls”.
“The award is nice, but I’m really more excited for the people who are on stage with me. They share their stories, but they are not unique… they just haven’t been given the platform to do so,” the singer said in her thank you message.
“Let’s tell more stories!” Added the host of the dance reality show that seeks to reaffirm the body positive movement through the incredible presence of her competitors.
This marks the first Emmy for the “Juice” singer, who already has several Grammys in her collection.
Check out the full list of winners below:
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders In The Building
Ted Lasso – WINNER
What We Do In The Shadows
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve MartinOnly Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – WINNER
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Ms. Maisel
Fifth Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa RaeInsecure
Jean Smart, Hacks – WINNER
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso – WINNER
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen YangSaturday Night Live
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah EinbinderHacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnonSaturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary – WINNER
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Drama Series
Better Call Saul
euphoria
Ozarks
severity
Squid Game
stranger things
Succession – WINNER
yellowjackets
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Jason BatemanOzarks
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game – WINNER
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura LinneyOzarks
Melanie LynseyYellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Zendaya, Euphoria – WINNER
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
Matthew Macfayden, Succession – WINNER
John Turturro, Severance
Christopher Walken, Severance
Oh Young-soo, Squid Game
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Julia Garner, Ozark – WINNER
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney Euphoria
Best Limited Series or Anthology
dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus – WINNER
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under The Banner Of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From A Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick – WINNER
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia GarnerInventing Anna
Lily James, Pam And Tommy
Sarah Paulson, American Crime Story: Impeachment
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout – WINNER
Best Competition Program
La carrera asombroza
Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls – WINNER
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
top-chef
The Voice