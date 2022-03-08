From LOL 2 to OPPO, Max Angioni becomes the new face of the OPPO Community

Fresh from the appearance of the second season of LOL – Who laughs is out, the young comedian Max Angioni becomes the new face of OPPO Community. The brand’s invitation is to subscribe but without forcing anyone.

But what is meant by OPPO Community? And what are the advantages of membership? The OPPO Community is a virtual meeting space that OPPO has created to allow all lovers of the brand and technology in general to stay up to date on news, discover all the potential of the devices, ask for advice and have access to exclusive content and promotions.









“We are happy to have a brilliant and charismatic young man like Max Angioni as the face of our OPPO Community, to involve more and more people to live a rich and personalized user experience within this virtual space. We wanted to convey with a pinch of irony all the advantages of becoming part of the Community, a service of which we are extremely proud and that we want to evolve more and more to offer members exclusive experiences to live thanks to our technology “, explains Isabella Lazzini, Chief Marketing Officer OPPO Italia.





Among the exclusive advantages of users registered in the Community are the OPPO Points that allow users to access personalized content and exclusive promotions, making their experience even more interactive and stimulating. It does not end there, because we also find the Ollie Badgewhich identify the level reached by the user within the app that he has the possibility to collect cool gadgets like the brooches of Ollie and customize the virtual avatarOPPO’s iconic mascot.





