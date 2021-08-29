from London in 1965 to today

The English writer Jojo Moyes saw again adapt one of his books to the cinema: after I before you, this time it was a The last love letter, directed by Augustine Frizzell, a very sweet and romantic film that traces an ancient denied love story, available on Netflix from 23 July 2021.

The plot

The trailer for The Last Love Letter

The film begins with a London setting, in 1965, retracing the married life of a wealthy family of the time. We are at an intermediate point, in full bewilderment, when suddenly we return to today and find her, Ellie Haworth, played by Felicity Jones, one Journalist skeptical in her work as in life, little inclined to sentimentality or, at least, so it makes it seem. On the hunt for material in the archive to write an article about a recently deceased editorial reporter, Ellie finds herself in her hands a love letter, a secret that he will share with the fussy and tax archivist, expressed by Shailene Woodley.

The first letter found already contains everything they will find later:

“My dear and only love, I know you are scared but, believe me, I have never experienced anything like this and, I assure you, I will never live it again. I will never be satisfied if I only have a part of you. And for that reason, I’ll take the job in New York. I’ll be on platform two in Marylebone on Friday at 7.15pm. Come with me my dear, spare him a marriage of convenience and, above all, spare him yourself. Live this story that is true, real and infinite. I know, it’s scary, but living a lie would be worse. We will be happy, so happy. In your hands keep my heart, my hopes. Your Boot “.

They, however, that everything is contained here still do not know and, in any case, they will continue to search to find other correspondence and to know if this love story has been lived. The film unfolds between the present of the journalist and the archivist, and flashback of the clandestine love story between Jennifer Starling, wife of an absentee industrialist, and the journalist Anthony O’Hare, for her simply Boot.

The meeting between Jennifer and Boot is casual, natural falling in love, but living that love seems almost impossible. He is not the only one role of the woman to be different in the mid-60s, an aspect that emerges most in comparison with the present reality embodied by Ellie, and it is not even the difficulty of Jennifer herself to stop wearing the dress of the perfect wife.

It is the timeless circumstances that make the story engaging: an absent husband, a free and charming young journalist who invades your life, the desire to feel desired for her, an uncovered betrayal, a child on the way, a precarious job, the fear of living something you don’t know. This is true in every age. Not only that, he will be able to shake Ellie, to disband the archivist, and to imagine a different ending not only for the couple of letters, but also for themselves.

The love story of the sixties

A story already seen

Let’s say it right away: The last love letter it is not an original story. In particular, there are similarities with two films: Letters to Juliet And Possession – A romantic story.

Letters to Juliet Letters is a 2010 film, directed by Gary Winick, which took inspiration from the novel Letters to Juliet from Lise and Ceil Friedman. With Amanda Seyfried as the protagonist, Sophie in the film, tells the story of this young and beautiful American woman with a dream of becoming one Journalist. She finds herself in Verona with her boyfriend, who is planning to open a restaurant in Italy, and she discovers the “secretaries of Juliet”, or women who answer the letters that people leave to the most famous love lodge. Sophie sets out to help in this business, thus discovering a fifty-year-old letter and getting to know Claire and her love story. In helping Claire to regain her denied love of youth, she will fall in love with the woman’s grandson herself. Same beginning, same ending.

Possession – A romantic story is a 2002 film, by Neil LaBute, and based on the novel by Antonia Susan Byatt of the 90s. Here too the protagonists are a man and a woman, two researchers, quite cold and on their own, played by Gwyneth Paltrow and Aaron Eckhart. She is a researcher and descendant of Christabel LaMotte, and he is a scholar of the English poet Randolph Henry Ash. Mysterious letters are found revealing betrayals, relationships and the hidden motivations of extreme suffering on the part of those who, betrayed, avoided observing reality. A love story will be born between the two researchers, while in finding the letters they found themselves.

In short, the similarities are several and the ending is almost identical, making it family history for fans of the genre.

Why watch it

Jennifer and her Boot

The last love letter is an extremely sweet film, tempered by the narration of the present and by the protagonist Ellie, over the top and capable of breaking the spell with a few lines.

The story of the past is compelling, you want to know how it ends. Instead, the plot between the two young people of the present is more obvious, deductible right from the start. The topics touched on are many, including the role of women in society, sixty years ago as today.

If you have seen Letters to Juliet And Possession, a romantic story you will feel like you are watching an old movie but, if you love the genre, you can’t miss it. After all, you can’t get tired of a well-told love story, right?

And do you like romantic movies?

Let me know in the comments what you think!