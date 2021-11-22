From London to Rome, Fintech drives millennials crazy. For bitcoins it is full of hype

“Millennials, in a year or a year and a half will find themselves faced with an immense universe of job advertisements in the blockchain sector. Companies are urgently looking for experts in Nft (Non-Fungible Token), programming, but also simple consultants. The world of work is changing and so young people need to be given the opportunity to learn about the fintech world. We can’t wait any longer ”. Gian Luca Comandini knows this. In a world where children are increasingly looking at decentralized finance and the use of digital currencies, it is essential to “make a correct financial education to prepare children for the new economic theories that could change our future”. Italian entrepreneur, technology popularizer and university professor, born in 1990, has been involved in blockchain since 2012. He is the owner of Cointelegraph Italia, one of the most authoritative information portals in the sector and also a member of the blockchain task force of the Ministry of Economic Development. He began to take an interest in blockchain when no one was talking about it yet. Today, however, kids all over the world do nothing but buy or sell cryptocurrencies. Precisely for this reason Comandini has chosen to collaborate on the new format launched on the LIVENow platform dedicated to finance and called “Fin-Talks”. Designed specifically for GenerationZ and millennials, the format will be live streaming on the platform on 23, 25, 30 November and 2 December next. It will be divided into 4 episodes and dedicated to the new and fundamental themes of today’s finance, such as Nft, Cryptocurrency, and Blockchain. In addition to Comandini, Riccardo Carnevale, Head of Event & amp and Partner of Starting Finance, a leading start-up that has been dealing with financial education and information in Italy for years, will also participate in the streaming program. Among the guests and experts in the sector Lisa di Svevo (Partner and Investor Manager of Prana Ventures), Massimo Morini (Chief Economist of Algorand Foundation) and Antonello Cugusi (CEO of Coinbar).

The craze of young people for the fintech world and cryptocurrencies

The format on LIVENow was born precisely from the interest found in young people for the fintech sector. “To create the format we started with some data. We have seen, after having been partners of the Italian Tech Week, that there were many young people who have grown their interest in the Fintech sector and who have signed up to the channel for this very reason. There is now talk of blockchain and cryptocurrency everywhere. The football teams are sponsored by the world of cryptocurrencies, crypto.com, the largest stadium in Los Angeles has changed the sponsor and is now crypto.com. It is web 3.0 and therefore it seemed normal to us to create a dedicated format ”explains Cris Nulli, general manager of LIVENow Italia.

The craze for the fintech world and cryptocurrencies does not only infect young Italians. The Financial Times writes that across the UK schoolchildren have gone wild in the frenzy of buying cryptocurrencies. “It is not difficult to understand why. There is the cool language of technology and then the hype that has been created about this theme on social networks. Digital currencies are anti-government and rebellious, plus they promise easy, instant cash. Bitcoin has gone from $ 600 to $ 45 in five years – an increase of 7,400 percent – and to the minds of inexperienced teenagers this is the necessary proof that the increase will continue, ”writes teacher Lucy Kellaway in the business newspaper. Teens are so passionate about this new world that they often manage to get their parents or other adults, many of whom are financially inexperienced, to create an account for them. “Others buy the coin at ATMs or exchange Amazon gift cards for bitcoin,” the article continues. However, boys often consider it a fashion and are inexperienced. There are not many schools, at least in Italy, that explain these issues. For this reason, according to Comandini, there is a need to create new universities in which traditional subjects are no longer addressed, but those linked to the fintech sector as well. “Two years ago I created“ The Blockchain Management School ”which is an embryonic concept of the university of the future. I offer masters and vertical courses on the Fintech field because I think they are the basis of the economic theories of the third millennium. Today in our universities we teach economic theories that have already failed. Instead we should give our children the skills that allow them to build those of the future ”, Comandini observes.

Also of the same opinion is the London teacher Pani Matsangos, an assistant with 15 years of experience in teaching economics, who thinks there is an urgent change in the approach of schools to teaching money to children. “Financial literacy has always been important for social mobility, but 10 years ago the world was simpler. When the kids got their first check, they could sort things out for themselves. Now youngsters need much more support to navigate a rapidly changing system, especially to deal with predators trying to reach them on social networks. Through your mobile you can give money that is not yours to cryptocurrency scammers. We need to do something about it, ”he tells the Financial Times. This is the case of the cryptocurrency Squid, the virtual currency based on the South Korean TV series Squid Game, which in the space of a week saw its value increase by 230 thousand% to reach $ 2,861.80 and then collapse by 100%. It is the most recent case of a million dollar scam in the world of digital currencies. But there is also the recent case of the CoronaCoin coin, created during the pandemic, a scam worth tens of millions of dollars. Comandini believes that “it is not the fault of technology, but rather of those who do not know it or use it without knowing it”. “I always say this phrase: we are creating more and more technology for people and we forget to train people for technology. Until we do a work on the generations and we do not educate them in digital technologies, we will not be able to ensure that they do not fall into these scams ”warns Comandini.

Scams aside, one of the sectors that is having the most success among young people is for example that of Ntf (Non-Fungible token), digital units that can be exchanged exactly like cryptocurrencies. “To date they are a trend, in the future, as cryptographic assets capable of recreating digital scarcity or uniqueness, they will be used in the world of gaming, collecting, even fantasy football, which excite young people. They can be used wherever there are assets with an economic value that need to be exchanged or certified ”comments Comandini. The publisher of Cointelegraph envisions that in the future the stock exchange or stock will be based on Ntf. “Let’s say he owns a total of shares in a company or music rights or ownership of some work of art. Here are these rights I see them transformed into NFT and tradable in a more liquid way on the stock exchanges of the future. To date, having an asset that is a share or a property implies a series of costs and complications that do not allow that asset to be easily exchangeable, salable. If, on the other hand, it is transferred to blockchain technology, it is much easier to exchange it and create a stock exchange “.

The “Fin-Talks” format

The new passion of young people for Fintech, for cryptocurrencies. The meaning of the term “blockchain” or “tokenization”. What can the Nft. All this and much more will be discussed in the “Fin-Talks” format. “We decided not to always remain bound to our seminars, conferences, but to create a format from scratch. And LIVENow seems to me the ideal platform to do it ”explains Comandini. Nulli believes that through this format young people can “also have the opportunity to understand that there are prospects, job opportunities for them in this sector”. And above all it is an opportunity to disseminate innovative content on an innovative platform. It is no coincidence that the first episode is usable through the metaverse. “We want to make the entertainment experience more innovative for the people who use our platform. It will be enriched with icons, games and activities. And we are sure that through the metaverse an elected number of people will be able to immerse themselves even more in these themes ”.