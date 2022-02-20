From love to hate! Brad Pitt sues his ex-wife Angelina Jolie

Actor Brad Pitt is suing his ex-partner Angelina Jolie for selling their share of the French vineyard where they were married, allegedly breaking the terms of their original agreement.

By Diana Laura Sanchez

From fairy tale to battle! The American Brad Pitt sued Jolie in the California courts for breaching their agreement on the French vineyard where they married in 2008. “Their respective interests in Miraval would never be sold without the consent of the other.”

Said lawsuit alleges that the actress broke the terms of her original agreement by not offering the right of ownership on her part to Brad.

It may interest you: THE REASON ANGELINA JOLIE ERASED ONE OF HER TATTOOS











© Provided by Faces

Photo: Getty Images





Video: “For many it comes too late”: Angelina Jolie on the Law of Violence against Women (Telemundo) replay video SETTING disabled



Skip advertisement









Brad and Angelina were one of the most prominent couples in Hollywood, as well as being famous for their successful acting careers.

The two bought a majority stake in the vineyards of Chateau Miraval, in the south of France, and were married there six years later. However, they decided to end their marriage in 2016 and have since experienced a legal battle, including for the custody rights of their six children.

It may interest you: Angelina Jolie ‘will never forgive’ Brad Pitt over custody dispute











© Provided by Faces

Photo: Getty Images





The actress of “Maleficent” would have given her fraction of the vineyards to a Russian businessman without the consent of her ex-husband, who alleges that he has contributed more than her.

“Last October Jolie sold her stake to a Luxembourg-based liquor manufacturer controlled by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler,” says the legal document from the actor’s representatives.

“Jolie long ago stopped contributing to Miraval, while Pitt poured money and sweat into the wine business, building it into the rising company it is today,” the suit states.











© Provided by Faces

Photo: Getty Images



