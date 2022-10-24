Entertainment

From lowest to highest, these are Quentin Tarantino’s highest-grossing movies

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 1 3 minutes read

If you are looking for a list of “the films you should see yes or yes once in your life”, surely several of the works made by Quentin Tarantino. And although he does not have a million productions in his filmography, he does own the most famous productions of all time. His talent made him one of the most acclaimed directors by audiences and critics. And, of course, the same thing happened with his feature films.

Quentin Tarantino’s highest-grossing movies, from lowest to highest

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 1 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Grey’s Anatomy: The 3 characters that have been forgotten and that had a great plot

4 mins ago

Justin Bieber unleashes his new hit with “Beautiful Love (Free Fire)”

6 mins ago

“The script was very good”

15 mins ago

Neymar Jr. becomes the ambassador of Mech Arena | Items

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button