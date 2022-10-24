From lowest to highest, these are Quentin Tarantino’s highest-grossing movies

If you are looking for a list of “the films you should see yes or yes once in your life”, surely several of the works made by Quentin Tarantino. And although he does not have a million productions in his filmography, he does own the most famous productions of all time. His talent made him one of the most acclaimed directors by audiences and critics. And, of course, the same thing happened with his feature films.

Quentin Tarantino’s highest-grossing movies, from lowest to highest

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Considered the debut of Quentin Tarantinothe movie It introduces us to six criminals who don’t know each other, but who will work together to rob a diamond warehouse. However, the plan does not go as expected. The production grossed $2.9 million.

Reservoir Dogs, Quentin Tarantino’s first film.

Death Proof (2007)

It’s about the fifth movie that the filmmaker made. He introduces us to a former stuntman who becomes obsessed with a group of young women and stalks them with the intent of murdering them one by one. It grossed a total of $31.1 million.

Jackie Brown (1997)

Within the list we also find the film starring Pam Grier, who puts herself in the shoes of Jackie, a woman who begins to increase her salary as a stewardess by working as a courier for the mobster Ordell Robbie. She managed to raise a total of 72,673,162 million dollars.

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004)

umma thurman is placed again in the skin of The Bride. After having eliminated several members of the gang who tried to assassinate her on her wedding day, the protagonist tries to finish off the others. Especially with Bill, her old boss who thinks she’s dead. She grossed $152.2 million.

Uma Thurman starred in both installments of Kill Bill.

The Hateful Eight (2015)

Is quentin tarantino movie features an amazing cast: Samuel L Jackson, Tim Roth, Kurt Russell, Jennifer Jason Leigh Y Demian Bichir. It takes us into the story of a bounty hunter, his prisoner, another bounty hunter and a supposed sheriff. They all get trapped along with four strangers in a snowstorm. He raised $156.5 million.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003)

The history of The Bride began with this 2003 film. In addition to having umma thurman in the leading role, the film consisted of David Carradine, Lucy Liu, Vivica Fox Y Daryl Hannah. It grossed a total of $180.9 million.

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Starring John Travolta, Samuel L Jackson, Bruce Willis Y umma thurman, presents us with several stories that are apparently unrelated to each other, but all have in common the mob boss Marsellus Wallace. It is considered a “cult movie” and grossed a total of 213.9 million dollars.

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Set during the early years of the German occupation of France in World War II. With Brad Pitt As the protagonist, he introduces us to a team of Jewish soldiers who will seek to annihilate Nazi soldiers. It grossed $321.5 million.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

Brad Pitt went back to work with Quentin Tarantino A few years later. This time, the film also featured the performances of acclaimed stars: Leonardo Dicaprio Y margot robbie. This drama/comedy grossed a total of $374.6 million.

Django Unchained (2012)

The highest grossing movie of the director is Django Unchained. Starring Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kerry Washington Y Samuel L Jackson, It introduces us to a bounty hunter who is looking for a slave named Django and decides to buy him as he needs him to find some men he is looking for. He raised 425.4 million dollars.

