From Lukaku to Lautaro, passing through Dzeko: Inter’s top 5 scorers in 2021

Inter will hardly forget 2021. The year of the return to success, of the nineteenth Scudetto, of the breaking of a dominion (Juventus) that seemed infinite, of the demolition (to use a Contian term) of a skyscraper that imposed perennial penumbra . It was the year of records, of 104 goals, of 6 consecutive clean sheet wins, of 21 matches at San Siro without defeat, of 32 total victories, of 38 consecutive days scoring.. Here are the five best scorers who left their mark with the Nerazzurri shirt from January to December.

1) Lautaro Martinez – 23 goals – But how nice is it without the full LuLa? Illuminating, almost dazzling. Alongside the Belgian, there was always him, Lautaro Martinez. Just like right now next to Dzeko. Lauti has grown exponentially, has taken responsibility and is now even more devastating. Triplet to Crotone to start, a dream return derby, the winning header from Turin. Then, with the Scudetto, he picked up where he left off: 11 goals in the first round, the one against Atalanta is a mixture of technique and elegance. Only the smile is missing in the Champions League. Will arrive.

2) Romelu Lukaku – 15 goals – His farewell to the Nerazzurri did very badly. Freediving weeks during which no one wanted to believe it and instead it happened in the end. But Big Rom was the symbol of the return to the title. Always a leader, both on and off the pitch, where he scored heavy goals in 2021. The brace against Lazio, the sensational tear in the derby, the blast from Bologna, the slap against Rome and also the extra time in Florence in the Italian Cup. Unquestionably stratospheric.

3) Edin Dzeko – 11 goals – Lukaku’s farewell hurt, but now few remember the pain and for this reason the Inter people thank the Bosnian giant. Taken potentially for 2 million, 35 years and not hearing them. Edin is also terrible in Milan: 7 goals in Serie A in the first 9 games, goals in the Champions League against Sheriff who is a feast for the eyes. Assist and splendid solutions for teammates. A real driver, like its predecessor.

4) Alexis Sanchez – 8 goals – 5 rings in the final shot towards the Scudetto, 3 under the guidance of Simone Inzaghi. Despite injuries, relapses and various ailments, Nino Maravilla is placed immediately after the three strikers par excellence over these twelve months. Back from the usual adductor problem, Alexis was instrumental in Parma’s success with the brace last March. His two goals in the last three games in December convinced the managers: he remains until June.

5) Ivan Perisic – 7 goals – From Monaco he returned more complete and continuous, as well as with a treble in his pocket. The overwhelming physical power, his flexibility in the two phases and his centers made him an indispensable for Conte (except when he was not one hundred percent of the condition). As it is for the Inzaghi. The coup de grace to Fiorentina, the goal that brings the team back to the match in La Spezia, the crucial header at the end of November against Napoli at San Siro. Ivan is always terrible, waiting for the renewal.