From Madame to Marco Mengoni

In today’s news from Tg Diregiovani:

– THE ‘MADAME IN TOUR’ POSTPONED TO MAY 2022

The ‘Madame on tour’, initially scheduled for December 2021, will be postponed to May 2022. After having already recorded 5 sold out in the cities of Milan, Florence, Turin and the first of the two dates scheduled at the Atlantico Live in Rome, Madame will add two new appointments: May 10 at the Tuscany Hall in Florence and May 12 at Alcatraz in Milan. Tickets are available on Ticketone and Ticketmaster. Instead, the venue and dates for the Naples concert have changed, initially scheduled for 9 and 10 December 2021 at the Casa della Musica and now moved to the single date of 14 May 2022 at the Palapartenope Theater in the Campania capital;

– JOHNNY DEPP AND AMBER HEARD, DIVORCE BECOMES A DOCU-SERIES

The divorce between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard becomes a docu-series that will air on discovery +. ‘Johnny VS Amber’, this is the title of the show, will propose both the points of view of the two stars involved in this difficult and long legal battle, characterized by mutual accusations of violence. In the story, there will also be many interviews with the couple’s lawyers and people close to the two interpreters. The relationship between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard began in 2011 on the set of ‘The Rum Diary’. On February 3, 2015, the two got married but in 2016, after only 15 months of marriage, Heard filed for divorce claiming to have suffered physical violence when he was drunk. In 2017, the actress obtained 7 million dollars as a severance pay, underlining the intention to donate the money to some anti-violence organizations;

– MARCO MENGONI, IN MILAN HIS PAINTING BECOMES A MAXI BILLBOARD

The cover of Marco Mengoni’s new record project ‘Materia (Terra)’, out on December 3, becomes a unique work painted by the singer-songwriter for a maxi-billposting in the center of Milan. Thus, the project comes to life from the hands of Mengoni who painted in oil on canvas, following his passion for painting and drawing, the cover of his new album with the aim of making the his recording work. This is the first of a journey in three albums that will serve to show the three different but complementary souls that unite Mengoni’s musical origins, his sound research and his attention to contemporaneity;

– ‘HOW I MET YOUR FATHER’, SPIN-OFF RELEASE DATE REVEALED

‘How I Met Your Father’ has a release date. To reveal it was the service of

streaming Hulu. The spin-off sequel to the CBS series (‘How I Met Your Mother’) stars Hilary Duff as Sophie, the sitcom’s ‘mother’. The new comedy consists of 10 episodes and follows the style of the beloved and memorable series created by Carter Bays and Craig Thomas and aired for 9 seasons. ‘How I Met Your Father’ will be available January 18, 2022 on Hulu. Probably the spinf-off will debut in Italy on Disney + in the Star section;

– ANA MENA HAS MADE A SPANISH VERSION OF ‘VERY LIGHT MUSIC’

‘Musica very light’ by Colapesce and DiMartino is definitely one of the hits of 2021. Now it comes in a Spanish version thanks to Ana Mena. The artist transformed the text of the Sanremo success and made a piece entirely in Spanish. The single will thus become ‘Música Ligéra’. The song will be available digitally from 9 pm on Thursday 25 November and in radio rotation from Friday 26. For the first time after collaborations with Fred De Palma, Rocco Hunt and Federico Rossi, Ana Mena launches herself in our country as a soloist.