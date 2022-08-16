From Madonna’s party night to Scarlett Johansson’s training: celebrities in one click

With the magic intact, Madonna shines with her own light, as in the night of DiscOrama in Central Park, in New York City, in which she surprised in a bowling alley on roller skates (The Grosby Group)

Scarlett Johansson is full with her pilates classes, resuming the exercises after becoming a mother 11 months ago. The actress plans to return to action in her next film “The Sea Change”

Penélope Cruz enjoys her Italian vacation with her children and some friends

Matt Damon strolls through Byron Bay, Australia. The actor was buying surf products to enjoy with his children on the beach

Yes, behind that bunch of balloons is Renee Zellweger. The 53-year-old actress recently made headlines when she declared that anti-aging products are “garbage” and that women should “embrace her age.”

Rumer Willis looks splendid even to take her waste out on the street. The daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis wore a blue flowered strapless dress and a high bow in her hair when she was seen taking out the garbage from her house

Model, mother, and fashion designer, Gigi Hadid was spotted out and about in New York City in a cropped white shirt and ripped jeans

Elton John was seen wearing Gucci from head to toe while being photographed with his partner David Furnish, in the south of France

Sharon Stone super colorful to go for a walk in Beverly Hills

Anya Taylor-Joy paused her walk around Sydney to talk on the phone and smoke a cigarette (The Grosby Group)

KEEP READING:

The jury of Canta Conmigo Now cried with Flor, a young blind woman, and Marcelo Tinelli surprised her with a proposal for her husband

He works at PAMI, he is a transformist actor and he dazzled with his talent in Canta Conmigo Ahora

Puma Rodríguez surprised and went to the stage of Canta Conmigo Now: how many points did his fellow members of the jury give him

Sing with me now, from the inside: the coexistence of the juries, the technical deployment, the Tinelli seal and everything that is not seen