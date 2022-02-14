from Maggiore to Piatek, all the choices – SOS Fanta

The 25th matchday of Serie A ends today. In particular, tonight at 20.45 with the postponement Spice-Fiorentina. After seeing players already disqualified for the next one, waiting for the last match, here are the probable formations for tonight’s challenge. For many, the outcome of the match is crucial in terms of fantasy football.

SPICE – Choices outlined in the Spezia house for Thiago Motta. Still without the injured Bastoni, continues in the wake of the latest games. In front of Provedel, Amian, Erlic, Nikolaou and Reca are ready to compose the back four. Kiwior and Sala are still in midfield, with the latter having a clear advantage over Bourabia. The good news is about Maggiore, except at the beginning of the week as a precaution: he will be regularly on the field from the beginning, with Kovalenko as a wild card to be used during the match. Gyasi and Verde are ready on both flanks, with Manaj as front striker and Nzola ready to take over in the second half.

The probable formation – Provedel; Amian, Erlic, Nikolaou, Reca; Kiwior, Sala / Bourabia; Gyasi, Major, Green; Manaj.

FIORENTINA – Trust a Krzysztof Piatek in attack, barring surprises, at Fiorentina. The Pole has the advantage over Cabral after the brace in the Italian Cup: he is more involved in the purple mechanisms as revealed by the Italian and is facilitated by the two goals he has just scored, he is the favorite. He will lead the attack, barring surprises. With Gonzalez on one of the two bands e Sottil on pole on Ikoné and Callejon on the other, Saponara jolly while the race is in progress. In midfield the absences due to disqualification of Bonaventura and Torreira weigh: Amrabat the certainty in the control room, with Castrovilli and Maleh favorites on Duncan from mezzali. Quarta is back next to Milenkovic in the center of defense, with Odriozola and Biraghi as full-backs. At the door confirmation ready for Terracciano.

The probable formation – Terracciano; Odriozola, Milenkovic, Quarta, Biraghi; Castrovilli, Amrabat, Maleh / Duncan; Gonzalez, Piatek / Cabral, Sottil / Ikoné.

