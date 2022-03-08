From Malcom and Neres to Kvaratshkhelia and Tete: the big players of Russia and Ukraine opportunities for Serie A after the choice of Fifa | First page

It has been official since yesterday. FIFAfollowing the armed conflict in Ukraine after Putin’s invasion by Russiahas decided that the players of the Russian and Ukrainian leagues will be able to free themselves to play in foreign leagueswith some well-defined specifications and case studies that also concern the Serie A championship. Players will be able to be registered from 10 March until 7 April with a contract until 30 June 2022, when they do I return to their home club. By that date, FIFA will make new decisions in this regard

THE RULES FOR SERIES A AND THE NON-COMMUNITY CASE – The rule provides that each team will be able to register at most two players from the Russian and Ukrainian leaguesi, for the Series The lists of 25 could be modified, as long as the number is not overshot. However, the rules on non-EU footballers do not change, with the number of available which will remain the same as in January: therefore to register a community member it will be enough to have space in the card holders while for a non-EU citizen it will be necessary to have a slot of this type available. To be clear, Inter and Atalanta could register two, Juve one like Milan, while Rome, Lazio and Naples would no longer have room.

FROM MALCOM TO KVARATSHKELIA, NAMES FROM RUSSIA – Regarding the most important players who play in the top Russian and Ukrainian leagues, there is to indulge themselves: some, like Claesson, Rakitskiy, Dentinho they have already released themselves from Krasnodar, Zenit and Shakhtar. Others may soon make a similar choice: the most captivating names are those of the Brazilian Malcom of Zenit, in the past followed by Roma and Juve, but also the verdeoro prospectus Claudinho and the full back Wendelalso from the St. Petersburg club, as well as the potential crack Yuri Alberto, on which Inter had also thrown itself. Same concept for the Croatians Nikola Moro, Lovren and Jedvaj, as well as for the “Georgian Messi” Kvaratshkhelia or the Argentine Carrascal, which Fiorentina liked. Even the Turkish YaziciMilan’s executioner at the time of Lille and courted by the Rossoneri in the past.

FROM NERES TO SOLOMON, NAMES FROM UKRAINE – In Ukraine, on the other hand, the prized piece is undoubtedly former Ajax David Neresalso approached to the Devil, but Tete, Dodo and the former Sassuolo Marlon, all of Shakthar, are potentially useful shots for Serie A. The midfielder Fernando like the Atalanta, as well as the tip wanted by De Zerbi, Lassina Traoré, which could help the Orobics from an offensive point of view. Closing then for Manor Solomon, an Israeli with a Portuguese passport, which being a Community citizen would not create any problems whatsoever. At least until June 2022.

