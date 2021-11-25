Sports

From Mancini to Donnarumma, the stars of the European Championship at the Globe Soccer Awards

On 27 December in Dubai the twelfth edition, the Azzurri challenge Argentina for the award of best team of the year

The stars of Europe among the stars of Expo. Fascinating appointment on December 27 in Dubai for the 12th edition of the Globe Soccer Awards. Roberto Mancini leads the Italian team of continental champions in the challenge against Argentina, winner of the Copa America as the best national team of the year. An exciting duel in the already bright audience of nominations for the coveted Emirate award. Despite a thousand cautions (due to Covid) this time the champions will be present at the ceremony scheduled at Al Wasl Plaza in Dubai. All in one day, with the chosen ones in the front row.

The stars

Among the names of Cristiano Ronaldo, Leo Messi, Lewandowski and Mbappé, there are also Bonucci, Chiellini, Chiesa and Donnarumma. For the Best Coach Of The Year, 14 candidates: Roberto Mancini and the English Southgate, European finalists, stand out, accompanied by the Champions League finalists, Tuchel and Guardiola. With them Lionel Scaloni, champion in South America with Argentina. Also significant were the appearances of Antonio Conte, scudetto in Italy, and Diego Simeone, champion in Spain. To report the feat of Emery, winner in the Europa League with Villareal, after having been with Sevilla.

The votes

The final choice will be made by a jury, but the organizing committee has given even more space to the popular voice. For this reason, the first selection phase will allow you to indicate a preference via social media through the Globe Soccer website, then from December 9th there will be a selection of only four names for each category. And fans will be able to go back to indicating their favorite, a way to involve fans as much as possible in an event that has taken hold more and more in the last decade.

