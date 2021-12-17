from March 2022 routes to all of Europe and beyond

Venice airport plays a primary role in the expansion programs of Wizz Air, a Hungarian low-cost airline that is developing a major investment plan for 2022. So far little known, the company should become a much more solid presence in lagoon starting from next March, the month in which its first base at Marco Polo is expected to be activated with two Airbus A321neo aircraft and a series of new connections: in the summer of 2022 it will be possible to travel to 16 new destinations, including domestic (Cagliari , Naples, Lamezia Terme, Lampedusa), European (Fuerteventura, Mykonos, Santorini, Reykjavik, London, Palma, Tenerife, Tallinn, Prague) and non-European (Casablanca, Sharm el Sheikh, Tel Aviv). Connections that are added to the one with Palermo, already operational, and to several others between Treviso and Eastern Europe. «For April – explain Krislen Keri, sales manager for Italy, and Andras Rado, communications manager – all routes will be operational with at least two frequencies a week, which will then be increased as the season progresses. Some of these will have a daily frequency ».

“We consider Veneto an area with important development opportunities – confirm by Wizz Air – The two airports of Venice and Treviso have a vast margin of growth and for this reason we have decided to invest here decisively, also creating, consequently, new places of work”. Of course, they point out, “the uncertainties related to the pandemic and the sudden changes to travel regulations do not help”, but “we have already shown that we know how to respond to the difficulties: during Covid we moved quickly, relocating aircraft and routes according to of the possibility of moving and managing, in 2020, to exceed the traffic levels of the previous year ». Founded in 2004, the company has grown rapidly and between 2021 and 2022, despite the pandemic, transported a total of over 10 million passengers. Today it has 145 aircraft (on average very “young” and efficient) and connects 197 cities in 50 countries: the goal for 2030 is to reach a fleet of 500 aircraft and 170 million passengers transported a year.