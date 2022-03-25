“From March 31, the government is no longer counting on us”

«Let’s think of France, where now the green pass is only used to go to the hospital and the mask for traveling on public transport: the catering is not affected. Here in Italy, on March 31, the emergency is officially released but the only difference for bars and restaurants is that the Green pass will no longer be needed to consume outside. The Super green pass inside is even confirmed until April 15, while the use of the mask and the burden of controls placed on companies remain “. The association “Restauratori Veneto & Ho.Re.Ca.”, born ten months ago to which almost 5 thousand businesses have joined so far, today announces its “enough for everything”.

Alessia Brescia, spokesman for the association, explains that: «Restaurateurs Veneto has always reiterated the economic nature of the business and anti-scientific nature of the green pass on the premises. From now on we communicate to the Government, therefore, that from March 31st any emergency rule will expire for us. We will continue to do our job as before Covid, that is, before politics began to systematically impoverish our activities and their very nature, which is primarily made up of relationships “. According to the association, the sector can no longer wait for a policy “whose timing and decisions have lost all logic and relevance to the entrepreneurial reality of those who manage a place”. This is demonstrated, for Brescia, by the fact that “the maintenance of emergency regulations coincides with the period in which Italy should see tourism restart, with the hospitality sector also bent by two years of restrictions and in need of returning to rhythms and normal work dynamics. The hashtag launched on social networks by Restauratori Veneto to summarize its message is #bastatutto.