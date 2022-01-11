from Marco Prato to Tom Cruise

For years, well-known face of TV Flavia Vento has always been at the center of gossip. Let’s retrace the love life of the showgirl, her and famous and not

Flavia Vento is known to the general public for her long career on TV. She made her debut as Lotto’s goddess of luck at eight, then popularity as Teo Mammuccari Libero’s valley. In 2005 she came to lead several episodes of Striscia La Notizia and then became a competitor of several reality like the Fattoria, L’Isola and the Gf Vip, retiring. In fact, his choice to often leave this type of programs is now a cult. Currently repeating Back To School, we see the showgirl’s ex-boyfriends.

Flavia Vento, the ex-boyfriends

The beautiful showgirl has often been at the center of indiscretions and gossip, between different stories and flirts. There are many characters from the entertainment world with whom the woman has been linked: from Emanuele Di Gresy, a noble descendant of a French family, to Fabrizio Bentivoglio, actor and director, and Mimmo Calopreste, also from the world of acting.

The woman was also at the center of quite twisted events: from the relationship with Marco lawn, who then committed suicide in prison after his arrest for the murder of Luca Varani, chatting with the fake Tom Cruise, with the woman who for months chatted with a man who pretended to be the famous actor.

Flavia Vento and Francesco Totti

The allegedly most discussed flirtation of Flavia Vento, however, is the one with the former captain of Rome, Francesco Totti, who seriously risked ruining the relationship with Ilary Blasi. At the time Totti was engaged to Ilary, pregnant with her first child, and the news came out of a clandestine relationship between the player and the woman, brought to light by Fabrizio Corona. Both parties concerned, however, denied the report.

Now Flavia Vento has definitely changed her life, since 2015 she has devoted herself to chastity, deciding not to hang out with anyone anymore.

