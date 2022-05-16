From Margot Robbie to Dakota Johnson, eight sex scenes that made the actors themselves uncomfortable

LSex scenes can convince audiences of a glamorous narrative, but the reality is often very, very embarrassing.

The art of sex scenes has been revolutionized in recent years, with intimacy trainers in high demand to choreograph every move and ensure the safety of the actors.

But the awkwardness that comes with doing a sex scene still lingers, and most actors will agree that simulating sex is one of the most difficult tasks in the business. And the consequences of embarrassment and nervousness are almost inevitable.

From “vaginal pads,” modesty socks, and, as Paul Mescal revealed, a special body wash to mimic fake sweat, the steamy sex scenes that audiences watch from the comfort of their movie theater seats are not reality for those who see them. star.

The latest TV hits euphoria, Bridgerton Y normal people they have many, many sex scenes. But how do the actors react when they reflect on the shooting of the scenes or when they see them for the first time?

Here are eight scenes that still make the actors uncomfortable:

margot robbie

Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio participated in a sex scene on a bed full of money in ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ (Getty Images)

the star ofThe Wolf of Wall StreetMargot Robbie was so embarrassed by the sex scenes that she lied to her parents that it was all due to CGI. In one scene, her character Naomi Lapaglia has sex with the film’s star Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio) on a bed covered in dollar bills.

“I flat out lied to my family for a long time and told them, ‘I don’t care what you hear; there is no nudity; I will not do any nudity. Ignore everything others say; no nudity,’” he told the hollywoodreporter.

“And then I thought, ‘The movie is going to come out and they’re going to see there’s nudity,’ so I changed that to, ‘It’s actually a body double and they just inserted my head into another person with CGI.'”

“My family has nothing to do with the entertainment industry…and they said, ‘Can you do that? And I said, ‘Oh, technology these days. You wouldn’t believe what they do in Hollywood!’”

Pablo Mezcal

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones in ‘Normal People’ (BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu)

when starring normal people as Connell opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones, Mescal had some funny but awkward moments filming the show. “On Friday of the first week, Daisy and I had to do a day of sex scenes and we were covered in a gel called Egyptian Magic.”

“It’s basically fake sweat. We had to change position and our bodies were in close contact.”

“When we parted ways, he made a very loud flatulence sound. Daisy and I started laughing hysterically, but the crew and the director thought one of us had farted and we were really trying to preserve our dignity,” Mescal told The Mirror.

amanda seyfried

Amanda Seyfried played Sarah Hendrickson on the series ‘Big Love’ in 2006 (Getty Images)

After the star Mean GirlsAmanda Seyfriend will play the eldest daughter Sarah Hendrickson in the series Big Love HBO 2008, he watched the episodes with his parents and was horrified when his sex scene finally came through.

“I was sitting there watching and all of a sudden it cut to a scene where two people are having sex, and it was me! having sex! I just thought, ‘No, no, no!’” she told The Telegraph.

“It was much more graphic than I remembered. She was horrified”.

Jemima Kirke

Jemima Kirke played Jessa Johansson in the HBO series ‘Girls’ (HBO)

The star of the television series GirlsJemima Kirke found acting orgasms extremely embarrassing, but when she saw it again, she was proud when it premiered in 2012, she says.

“When I do it myself, on set, and have a real orgasm, not ‘real,’ but how I know it sounds in real life, because I don’t know how to fake it, I’m embarrassed in front of the cameraman. That’s embarrassing”.

“For some reason, when it comes on TV, I’m proud that it’s part of the job,” she told the HuffPost.

Christopher Mintz Plasse

Christopher Mintz-Plasse was 17 years old when he participated in ‘Superbad’ (Columbia Pictures)

The mother of actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse, who played Fogell (also known as McLovin) in super bad of Jonah Hill, was present while he filmed his sex scene, because he was only 17 years old when it was released in 2007.

“It’s definitely awkward, I was a virgin at the time so I had no idea what I was doing. I was very nervous, very scared and I looked over to where the cameras were and my mom was eating a handful of popcorn and talking to the producers. It was very surreal,” Plasse said on The Rich Eisen Show.

dakota johnson

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan in ‘Fifty Shades’ (Universal Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock)

In Fifty Shades of Graythe movie, there were 20 minutes of pure sex, of the 125 minute duration. And although Dakota Johnson has starred in a good number of sex scenes in the trilogy of Fifty shadeshe told Interview Magazine They are not “comfortable”.

“It’s pretty tedious. I’ve been simulating sex for seven hours straight and I’m sick of it.”

Johnson said she was very embarrassed after whipping herself during one scene. “I got whiplash once he [Jamie Dornan] he threw me on the bed; so f*cking painful,” she told the magazine. Glamor.

Kate Winslet

(Getty Images)

the star of titanicaKate Winslet did sex scenes with Leonardo DiCaprio for the movie Revolutionary Road 2008, which she has described as awkward because her husband, Sam Mendes, was the director.

“I kept saying, ‘This is too…weird,'” said Winslet, 32. “And Leo was like, ‘Oh, get over it.'” And I was like, ‘Yeah, a little reminder: you’re my best friend. He is my husband. This is a little weird.’”

Annabelle Wallis

Annabelle Wallis watched her sex scene in ‘Peaky Blinders’ with her parents (Getty)

Annabelle Wallis—who plays Grace Shelby in peaky blinders— Like many stars, she has found navigating sex scenes with her parents to be a twisted experience. “I was in a sex scene,” she explained herself in The Graham Norton Show. “See her with [mis padres] it was very awkward and then my dad was like, ‘Well, we know where you get that! Good girl!'”