From Mariah Carey to Drew Barrymore, the most impressive looks from the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show

Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce celebrated the tenth anniversary of their famous brand with a catwalk couture Dolce & Gabbana. The event took place in the Piazza del Duomo in Siracusa, in Sicily, where different personalities from the artistic world gathered, such as Mariah Carey, Sharon Stone, Drew Barrymoreamong other celebrities. All the guests wore incredible lookswhose memory was recorded in several postcards that they themselves published on their social networks.

The parade was a tribute to the opera Cavalleria Rusticana, by Pietro Mascagni, in which more than 100 models wore the firm’s incredible designs. Of course it was a gala that no one wanted to miss: Emma Roberts, Kris Jenner and Lupita Nyong’o They were also on the list of celebrities who traveled to the Italian city to see the iconic looks live.

“Classical and baroque, aristocracy and people, catharsis and prayer. Full of beautiful contrasting qualities, the Piazza del Duomo embodies a way of life that has preserved the unique spirit of Syracuse for centuries. More than a physical place, the oldest heart of the city is the perfect setting to present the timeless creations of D&G Alta Moda”, said the famous brand before showing its designs to the world.

The singer wore a tight dress with a train finish and a V-neck. The print, of course original from Dolce & Gabbana, was inspired by majolica. Her outfit was accompanied by a very characteristic hairstyle of hers: her hair loose, voluminous and with a crown.

Mariah Carey with Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce

Roberts attended the anniversary dressed in a corset-style tip ensemble, and a sequin-studded skirt. It was quite a tight outfit, but she was quite comfortable and beautiful. A touch that he wore was the choker (or choker) with which he adorned his neck.

Emma Roberts opted for fashionable pink

Sharon Stone She was one of the stars of the gala, wearing a top and corset set, with puffed sleeves. At the bottom, she chose blue satin pants, whose main adornment was a floral print overskirt.

Sharon Stone and Drew Barrymore with their unique outfits

The dress with which the actress dazzled it was one of chiffon with different shades of pink and a detail of flowers on the sleeves and on the head, which gave a very spring touch to her look.

The Kardashian-Jenner mother was accompanied by her partner, Corey Gamble. She opted for a monochrome outfit, in white, which consisted of a dress with ruffle details on the neckline and sleeves.

Kris Jenner with her partner Corey Gamble

For its part, Helen Mirren stunned in a sparkly knit design, whose main focus was the multicolored striped print and its puffed sleeves. The tail of the dresses was one of the most predominant elements, including that of the actress.

The Mexican-Kenyan star brought a detail that of course did not go unnoticed by anyone: a hairstyle reminiscent of the Tower of Pisa. She put on an asymmetrical dress with an opening in the skirt, in shades of blue, green and yellow.

Lupita Nyong’o wore an iconic hairstyle

As for the main character Pretty Little Liars, posed in a yellow mesh dress, which in the part of the chest was full of flowers. She accompanied her look with a small handbag and elegant gold sneakers.