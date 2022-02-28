From Marilyn Monroe to Ricardo Fort, the year is filled with series and movies about celebrities – Tvshow – 02/28/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

Many times we only need to look around, or to the more or less recent past, to discover exciting stories starring real people.

Therefore, after the success of biographical productions as different as Bohemian Rhapsodyabout the life of Freddie Mercury, or Luis Miguel: the series2022 will definitely be a year of great bets for the genre, in the region and the world.

Netflix has just announced that it has started filming The love after Love, which will show the adventures of one of the icons of rock in Spanish, Fito Paéz, through the journey through his first 30 years of life. The story of the musician from Rosario was reconstructed from the story and writing of Páez.

Fito Páez and the actors of “Love After Love”. Photo: Juliet Horak/Netflix

former Argentine president Carlos Menem will have a fiction about his life. The Claxson company and the production company USA Yulgok Media acquired the rights from the family, to develop a fiction for Amazon Prime Video. It will be a political thriller mixed with dramatic comedy and will be called Follow me!, referring to Menem’s famous campaign phrase “Follow me, I’m not going to let you down”. Zulemita Menem, daughter of the former president, will be part of the production.

Discovery Channelmeanwhile, is preparing a biopic about the son of Carlos Saúl Menem, Carlitos Menem Junior, who will be played by Santiago Racca. Both Zulema Yoma and Zulemita gave their approval to the project and the objective is to make the family’s position clear: that Junior was killed and not in an accident, while piloting a helicopter in 1995.

But of the Argentine biopics, perhaps the most awaited is Commander Fort. It will be an original production of the platform Star+ about the life of Richard Fort, and its premiere is estimated for June this year. The chapters were shot in Buenos Aires and Miami, and will cover the origins, the rise to fame and his unexpected death.

Internationally, in theaters, the film Elvis It will be released in the United States on June 24, and its arrival date in Uruguay has not yet been announced. It is the biopic about the king of rock and roll and will star austin butlerwhile Tom Hanks will play his infamous manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Michael Jackson will also have a biopic, by the producer of Bohemian RhapsodyGraham King. Will be called Michael and the specialized magazine Variety reported that the production is carried out in collaboration with his family. The big question is how the accusations of sexual abuse against him will be addressed, which once again put the singer, who died in 2009, in the eye of the storm based on the revelations of the documentary. Leaving Neverland (HBO).

and the commented Blonde will premiere in 2022 in Netflixand will recover the life of the iconic Marilyn Monroe. The Cuban-Spanish star Anne of Arms will bring the unforgettable actress to life in this film based on Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 book. “It’s a demanding movie,” director Andrew Dominik said in an interview with the New York Post. “If the audience doesn’t like it, that’s the audience’s damn problem,” he warned after confirming that a rape Monroe suffered by studio producers will be included.

Ana de Armas, a rising star, characterized as Marilyn. Photo: Efe

Some Days in the Life of Another Legendary Blonde is coming to local theaters soon. They are those of Lady Di, portrayed by the Chilean Pablo Larraín for spencerthe film that earned him the first Oscar nomination for best actress Kristen Stewart. It will arrive in theaters on March 24.