From Marilyn to Timothée Chalamet, the icons of yesterday and today have an appointment at the Mostra

DUBAI: Until five years ago, most forms of mass entertainment were frowned upon in Saudi Arabia. No public concerts played music, no cinema offered viewers the magic of movies, and gender separation was the norm in public places.

Today, Saudi Arabia, which had virtually no entertainment venues, has become a hub in the Middle East for cultural events, art exhibitions and film screenings.

All of this stems from Vision 2030, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s reform plan launched in 2016 to transform the Kingdom socially and economically. This strategy foresees annual growth in Saudi household spending on entertainment of around 2%.

Meanwhile, the Saudi entertainment industry has seen explosive growth. Movie theaters have opened in every city, and men and women can get together and socialize freely.

Saudi fans attend the MDL Beast Festan electronic music festival, held in Banban, a suburb of the Saudi capital Riyadh (Photo, AFP).

Major music concerts like the MDL Beast attract hundreds of thousands of people. International film festivals and contemporary art exhibitions are held regularly, and celebrities and artists visit Saudi Arabia frequently.

“We want Saudis to enjoy their country, we want to bring them entertainment and become like the rest of the world,” he told Arab News Kaswara Alkhatib, Head of Media at National Events Center of the Kingdom.

“Saudi people no longer need to travel to be entertained, and foreigners can come and be entertained in the Kingdom. In today’s world, you cannot be a closed country that does not provide entertainment and allow your people to travel abroad. This has been the most important factor of change that has influenced the mentality of the Saudis.”

The entertainment sector is one of the many forces driving the social and economic changes opening Saudi Arabia to the world. Vision 2030 foresees and supports the expansion of the entertainment market to reach 30 billion Saudi riyals ($8 billion).

A photograph released by the Saudi General Authority for Culture on April 26, 2018 shows the Cairo Opera House’s National Arabic Music Ensemble (AME) performing at the King Fahd Cultural Center in Riyadh (Photo, AFP/Authority) of Saudi culture).

Saudi Arabia is home to one of the largest populations in the Middle East. With around half of its inhabitants under the age of 30, the appetite for entertainment is large and growing strongly. Hundreds of new cinemas, theme park projects, leisure towns and family entertainment centers are expected to be built by 2030.

According to a study carried out in 2021 by the American company Research and Marketsthe Saudi entertainment market is expected to grow from its current size ($23.77 million in 2020) to $1.17 billion by the end of 2030, an annual growth rate of 47.65%.

“The Saudi entertainment industry has gone from zero to a real phenomenon in the space of a few years,” said Alkhatib. “Before Saudi Seasons, entertainment did not exist in Saudi Arabia. Before, having fun meant going to the mall, having dinner or getting together with family and friends. Before, there were very few places where family or friends could go, with very few opportunities to party or attend concerts.

“There were no cinemas, plays or international concerts. Saudis used to travel outside Saudi Arabia to attend a concert and see some of the most popular Saudi singers like Mohammed Abdu. The concerts were not in Saudi Arabia, but outside the country.

Today, Saudis come out in droves to watch musical performances. Men, women and children attend these events, enjoying the concerts featuring not only domestic artists but also foreign artists.

Saudi women gather outside a cinema in the Riyadh Park Mall after its opening to the general public on April 30, 2018 (Photo, AFP).

“Today, we are proud to offer these concerts at home. Not only for Saudi artists, but also because we managed to attract many international artists and celebrities from the region and the West,” Alkhatib said. “That was definitely one of the major transformations.”

Saudi Seasonsan initiative launched by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage in 2019, plans and organizes festivals in different regions to highlight Saudi culture and heritage and bring entertainment to more Saudis.

The first edition of Saudi Seasons held 11 festivals across the Kingdom, a practice that continues. “Seasons” have been organized for Riyadh, Jeddah, Eastern Province, Taif, Al-Soudah, National Day, Diriyah, AlUla, Hail, Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr.

The initiative is spearheaded by various Saudi authorities, including the Ministry of Culture, the General Entertainment Authority, the Ministry of Sports and the Saudi Bureau of Exhibitions and Conventions, under the direction of a committee headed by the Crown Prince .

The main objectives of Saudi Seasons are to increase spending on tourism in Saudi Arabia, provide more employment opportunities, stimulate business initiatives and tourism in Saudi Arabia, and improve the quality of life.