From Mark Caltagirone to Tom Cruise, when love is fake

Initially they were Pamela Prati and Mark Caltagirone, then we moved on to Eliana Michelazzo and Simone Coppi to get to Flavia Vento and Tom Cruise. What seem like fairy tales of love often turn out to be real bluffs. The spread of romantic scams is an often dramatic phenomenon in recent years. The spread of social media and dating apps has upset the way of knowing each other. Very often what seems like a trivial message from a stranger can lead to a real nightmare. It all starts with a friend request and maybe a message. Conversations become more and more continuous and frequent, up to a real correspondence. The news is full of complaints from women who, after the many compliments, are duped by these real organizations that manage to steal large sums of money.

The Mark Caltagirone case

In 2019 a media case then became a real judicial phenomenon. Pamela Prati, famous actress and showgirl, announces her marriage to the man who made her lose her mind. Too bad that, after some push and pull, it turns out that the man in question never existed. The woman has always defined herself as a victim of the affair and filed a complaint, but the doubt has always remained. La Prati has accused its two agents. Eliana Michelazzo, agent of Prati and former face of Men and Women, discovered that even his better half had never existed. Simone Coppi, anti-mafia magistrate, with whom he had a virtual relationship for 11 years was nothing more than a fake and the photo shown to the woman was none other than the actor Stephan Weiler. Despite the defense, even Michelazzo ended up in the media storm and does not believe in her good faith and innocence. Eliana, through her lawyer, said she was ready to sue Prati to prove her total extraneousness to the facts. The position of Pamela Perricciolo is different, accused by both of being the mastermind of everything, who has always maintained a detached line and preferred to defend herself in court rather than in the media.

Cazzaniga and the discovery of Le Iene

In recent weeks, the case of romantic scams has come back strongly in fashion for the case of Roberto Cazzaniga. The well-known volleyball player, in fact, had a virtual relationship with what he thought was a model who in 15 years took away 700 thousand euros. The service of Le Iene has finally opened the eyes of the volleyball champion and unmasked a series of people who had taken advantage of him for years. Everyone sympathized with the sportsman and a series of initiatives were launched to try, at least, to limit the damage from an economic point of view.

Flavia Vento and the fake Tom Cruise

Last in chronological order is Flavia Vento. The showgirl told of chatting with a person for over six months and being convinced it was Tom Cruise. The two met over twenty years ago for an interview and Vento recalled the event on Twitter. From that moment he began a correspondence, first on the social network and then by text message, with a person who pretended to be the American actor. Months of words with honey and declarations of love that made Flavia capitulate, who said she was super taken by the man of the coach. Too bad that the fake super star then asked the woman for money, who at the request realized that she had been scammed. For now, the former woman under Libero’s table, however, has decided not to report the affair in court for the feelings she feels for the man. A choice that attracted further criticism.



